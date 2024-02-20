Need for Speed Unbound Year 2 roadmap revealed: New content, Premium Speed Pass, and more

The Need for Speed Unbound Year 2 roadmap has been officially revealed by Criterion Games and publisher Electronic Arts (EA). The announcement comes as a massive surprise for NFS fans, considering EA's track record of abandoning most modern Need for Speed titles shortly after the first year of post-launch support.

The Year 2 roadmap announcement was also followed up with a dedicated blog post, where Criterion Games detailed everything that players can expect from the upcoming title update as well as monthly content drop. The Need for Speed Unbound Year 2 roadmap provides a good look at some intriguing new additions to the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Need for Speed Unbound year 2 roadmap, including new game modes, features, the new Premium track of the existing Speed Pass, and more.

What to expect from the Need for Speed Unbound Year 2 roadmap?

Need for Speed Unbound's upcoming second year of live service support is dubbed "Kaizen" by Criterion Games. Kaizen is a Japanese term that stands for change or continuous improvement, a sentiment that, according to Criterion Games, perfectly encapsulates what the studio wants to do with NFS going forward.

Expand Tweet

Coming to the expected content for Need for Speed Unbound's second year of support, it includes some really cool new game modes and rewards. Much like the previous year of post-launch content, the Need for Speed Unbound's Year 2 will feature new themed playlists, comprised within volumes.

There will be four volumes of these playlists, with each being themed around a particular era of Need for Speed history. Given that 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the Need for Speed franchise, the Year 2 post-launch support is also a way for Criterion Games to celebrate the legacy of the iconic racing franchise.

The four volumes featured in the Need for Speed Unbound Year 2 roadmap are:

Head to Head (February 2024 to April 2024) - Inspired by the classic track-based Need for Speed games

- Inspired by the classic track-based Need for Speed games Drift & Drag (May 2024 to July 2024) - Inspired by NFS: Underground

- Inspired by NFS: Underground Cops vs. Racers (August 2024 to October 2024) - Inspired by NFS: Most Wanted and NFS: Hot Pursuit

- Inspired by NFS: Most Wanted and NFS: Hot Pursuit Unnamed volume (October 2024 to December 2024)

The final volume is a mystery for fans and something that Criterion Games would shed more light on close to its release. Each new volume will add a fresh new game mode, as well as exclusive rewards. Additionally, starting with volume 6, Criterion is adding a Premium track to the existing Speed Pass.

Expand Tweet

The Premium track is essentially something like a Battle Pass token, giving players instant access to the Speed Pass exclusive cars and customization items without having to go through the grind associated with them. However, for players who don't want to spend money on the Premium track, there will also be a free track of the Speed Pass.