Nerd Street partners up with Spectacor Gaming to announce the first-ever all-women Valorant tournament

The Valorant Ignition Series might be over for both North America and Europe, but the tournaments aren’t.

And after the T1 Invitational, Nerd Street Gamers is coming back again with a whole new Valorant tournament.

However, this time they will be partnering with Spectacor Gaming ( the gaming division of Comcast NBCUniversal), and host an all-women Valorant tournament called FTW. FTW or “For the Women” features eight all-women Valorant squads competing for a prize pool of $10,000.

The Valorant Ignition Series is yet to see any female squad play at a professional level, and this tournament will do a lot in diversifying the game’s competitive base. According to Nerd Street senior marketing director Paige Funk, “We want to give more women a seat at the table in this industry—both for competitors and women seeking a career in esports.”

Registration and format for the FTW Valorant Tournament

The registration for the Nerd Street X Spectacor Gaming FTW Valorant tournament has already begun, and the qualifiers will reportedly be held on the 5th of September.

Eight of the all-women team participating will be divided into two groups of four, and only two teams from each group will be able to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs will be a single-elimination bracket which will decide the winner.

When speaking about women empowerment in the eSports industry, Funk says that “From the players to the logistical staff, this tournament is a testament to the power that women have to drive the gaming industry forward today and in the future.”

Communications manager of Spectacor Gaming, Kelsey Rowley, also added that “The whole mission of FTW is to get women together across all sectors of esports to pave the way for the next generation of gamers.”

Nerd Street Gamers is creating a base for the broader player base, where all-female teams like that of Dignitas and GODSENT can participate on a level footing.

How to catch the FTW Valorant Tournament

Want in on the @PlayVALORANT All-Women $10,000 @FTW_us Summer Showdown sponsored by @T1 and @GFuelEnergy?



Register now for the qualifier being produced by @GALorants this Saturday, September 5th! 💪



Details on registration can be found here: https://t.co/6tDNbTWreC pic.twitter.com/eNACPm0xgk — Nerd Street Gamers (@nerdstgamers) August 31, 2020

The FTW Valorant Summer Showdown will start on the 5th of September, and you will be able to watch the streams live on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch channel at 2 pm CT.

The participating teams are yet to be announced.