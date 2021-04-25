New 5-Star character Eula in Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Everything we know so far

Genshin Impact 1.5 will feature the introduction of a new 5-Star rated cryo-elemental character, Eula, along with the Born of Ocean Swell event.

Although miHoYo has confirmed the release of Eula in Genshin Impact 1.5, players will have to wait a few weeks after the new update arrives before they can draw Eula from her banner.

As has already been confirmed in the patch notes, the first character banner to arrive in Genshin Impact 1.5 will introduce Yanfei, a new 4-star rated pyro-elemental character along with the return of Zhongli. Eula will feature in the second character banner of Genshin Impact 1.5, which is expected to arrive sometime in May.

Considering that Zhongli is getting a banner re-run, players who already have the "Geo-Daddy" in Genshin Impact will definitely wait for the release of Eula's banner in update 1.5.

Here's everything that is known about Eula in Genshin Impact before her introduction to the game.

Eula in Genshin Impact 1.5

Based on Eula's in-game introduction, the Spindrift Knight and the Captain of the Knights of Favonius' Reconnaissance Company is a "scion of the old aristocracy."

However, her introduction also states that the reason why Eula, a "descendant of the ancient nobles," joined the Knights of Favonius remains a huge mystery for everyone in Mondstadt.

Having said that, Eula is a claymore-wielding cryo-elemental character in Genshin Impact, who is rumored to apply debuffs on enemies with her attacks and talents. Additionally, the character is also capable of dealing massive bursts of cryo damage to enemies inside an area of effect with her Elemental Burst ability.

With that said, it is safe to say that every cryo-elemental fan would definitely want to grab Eula for themselves after Genshin Impact 1.5 introduces her banner. However, the exact date for the Born of Ocean Swell event in Genshin Impact 1.5 is yet to be revealed by miHoYo.

That means the Genshin Impact community will have to wait until Zhongli's banner re-run, which also introduces Yanfei, to end before it can expect Eula's banner in Genshin Impact 1.5.