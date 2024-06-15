7 new additions to Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

Several new additions in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance offer players the option to follow a new "Canon of Vengeance" route, altering the plot significantly in the game's second stage. This enhanced edition includes many new Demons, locations, gameplay mechanics, and quality-of-life elements. The base game comes with all the downloadable content from the original release, but Vengeance will have additional DLC quests.

The game was initially revealed during Nintendo's Partner Direct. It is an enhanced version of SMT5 that is playable on the Nintendo Switch as well as the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

This article takes a finer look at the new additions to be expected by players when they boot up Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.

New additions of note in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

1) Batch using growth items

Batch using consumables saves time (Image via Atlus || YouTube-The Gaming Shelf)

In the original Shin Megami Tensei, players had to use growth items on Demons individually. Using consumable items on party members one by one used to feel like a chore and was time-consuming in a way. A new addition of Vengeance is that players can now batch-use consumables, making leveling up Demons and purchasing items easier and faster.

2) Save your game anywhere

Game saving in progress (Image via Atlus || YouTube-The Gaming Shelf)

In the original Shin Megami Tensei 5, you could only save the game on Leylines. Although they weren't spread far apart, it was arduous to get to one while taking part in any type of activity. Essentially, making the process of going away from keyboard a bit tedious by having to reach a leyline to save current progress.

However, with SMT5 Vengeance's one particular new addition, players can save anywhere and thus have an easier time progressing through the game if they were to die and respawn. Although this reduces the game difficulty, players can look forward to only saving game progress in leylines to get a better feel of the SMT5 experience.

3) New story content

New Story content can be accessed as well as the content of SMT5 (Image via Atlus || YouTube-The Gaming Shelf)

One of the major new additions to Vengeance is that players get to choose one of two paths depending on whether they take or leave the girl's hand at the start of the game. One where you "don't take her hand" is that of the SMT5 story, and the other, where you "Take her hand" is the new story called Canon of Vengeance. This involves certain drastically changed aspects in the story's latter half alongside offering hours of fun.

Players of SMT will find that Vengeance rather exists like a separate sequel to SMT5 with its new story, which includes new Qaditsu Demons as the Villains in this path. With the inclusion of the Canon of Creation, players who missed out on playing the original story can now experience that too in one single title.

4) Guest characters in the party

Guest party character Yoko in a battle (Image via Atlus || YouTube-The Gaming Shelf)

Characters can now be members of your party just like Demons are and help you in battles. These guest characters will resemble Demons in the way that they can utilize skills and attack just like the Demons in your party do. Guest characters, however, cannot be given essences.

Some of these guest characters that serve as new additions are Yoko, Ichiro, Yuzuru, and many more. However, they will not become true members of your party as they will join as well as leave your party very frequently. So it is recommended that you don't waste your consumables or time by focusing on leveling guest characters up.

5) Demon haunts

Demon Haunts allow players to collect free items of interest (Image via Atlus || YouTube-The Gaming Shelf)

Demon haunts are new feature areas of this game that can be accessed via Leylines. This new addition in Vengeance is a separate space for all your Demons where you may interact with them. You will find them scattered all over this area in random corners where you can go up to them and talk. Even Aogami can be spoken to in Demon Haunts, which in turn will help your main character.

One major benefit of Demon Haunts is that every once in a while, the Demons here will be able to drop consumable items to you for free. When a Demon has an item for you, there will be an exclamation mark on top of them to show that they have an item of interest for you.

6) Combat animation speed

The auto-battle feature really helps speed up fighting sequences (Image via Atlus || YouTube-The Gaming Shelf)

One of the biggest QoL new additions to Vengeance is that battles can be increased to 2x speed to speed up the fights you participate in. This is especially helpful when players want to grind some resources or quickly recruit the Demons. Auto-battle goes hand in hand with 2x animation speed to give players a sped-up farming progress. These are helpful together because now, players can attack and utilize skills that are effective against particular Demons, automatically.

7) Magatsu rails for exploring

Magatsu rails are scattered through the world map (Image via Atlus || YouTube-The Gaming Shelf)

Magatsu rails are new additions in SMT5 Veangance that aid players in exploration. They are like pathways that can be hopped on to traverse an area or reach secluded sections of the map. These serve as an essential part of exploration in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance and are a big focus of this game. When equipping navigator Demons, players can also dig up hidden Magatsu rails that lead to newer areas of the SMT5 Vengeance world map.

