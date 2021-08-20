New Black Myth: Wukong gameplay trailer drops, looks breathtaking in Unreal Engine 5

Black Myth: Wukong has been one of the most anticipated games for some time now. The publishers are yet to provide fans with an estimate on when the title will officially launch.

However, Game Science dropped a gameplay trailer a couple of hours ago to keep the hype going, and the game looks absolutely incredible in the new Unreal Engine 5.

A new action-RPG, Black Myth: Wukong has been announced with 13 minutes of early gameplay: https://t.co/bS60BHdFw6 pic.twitter.com/IuTi0oLmye — IGN (@IGN) August 20, 2020

Black Myth: Wukong’s debut trailer came out last year, and the title has been talked about ever since.

Fans are interested in how the developers will integrate Chinese mythology into a sort of a “Souls-Borne” thematic formula, along with a Sekiro-like gameplay mechanic.

The second official trailer for the game was released in February of this year.

The third one finally got uploaded today on IGN’s official YouTube channel. In the trailer, Game Science gives us a glimpse of their title in Unreal Engine 5.

The developers are calling this the 'Unreal Engine 5 Gameplay Test', and the 12-minute footage of Black Myth: Wukong is nothing less than jaw-dropping.

Black Myth: Wukong has some of the most stunning visuals

Black Myth: Wukong – the gorgeous upcoming Soulslike based on Journey to the West – is now being developed on Unreal Engine 5, and you can see how it's looking in a brand new trailer! https://t.co/GJWsXVOY2F pic.twitter.com/WGxxvSKomP — IGN (@IGN) August 20, 2021

The short 12-minute gameplay speaks volumes about the time and effort that Game Science is putting into developing Black Myth: Wukong.

The Unreal Engine 5 playtest provides some of the most stunning visuals and has effectively brought the game’s world to life with a lot of intricate details.

(Image via Black Myth: Wukong Unreal Engine 5 gameplay trailer)

The combat looks smooth, evoking a sort of Sekiro-like feel, where much of the mechanics revolve around timely dodging enemy attacks and counter-attacking during small openings.

(Image via Black Myth: Wukong Unreal Engine 5 gameplay trailer)

As Game Science is yet to provide the community with an estimated release date for Black Myth: Wukong, many are expecting it to finally go live in 2022 or early 2023.

(Image via Black Myth: Wukong Unreal Engine 5 gameplay trailer)

The game will be released on all major consoles, along with Windows. Fans can look forward to more details in the coming months.

