  New characters and Support Cards revealed for Umamusume: Pretty Derby

New characters and Support Cards revealed for Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jul 27, 2025 07:35 GMT
Characters to be revealed in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)
Characters to be revealed in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

A major update for Umamusume: Pretty Derby is set to go live on July 27 (UTC), bringing new characters and Support Cards to the game. This update continues Cygames’ steady cadence of adding fan-favorite racehorses to the game, giving players new ways to approach training strategies, race builds, and team compositions.

Note: Parts of this article for new characters and Support Cards are based on official information provided by Cygames, Inc. and are subject to change without notice.

What are the new characters and Support Cards revealed for Umamusume: Pretty Derby?

Curren Chan joins as a new 3-star character

The new character, [Fille Éclair] Curren Chan, is a Turf-focused sprinter with a strong emphasis on Pace Chaser tactics. Her growth stats lean toward Power and Speed, making her well-suited for aggressive sprint strategies that aim to break ahead during mid- and late-race segments.

Base Stats (3-star)

  • Speed: 97 / 1200
  • Stamina: 58 / 1200
  • Power: 107 / 1200
  • Guts: 91 / 1200
  • Wit: 97 / 1200

Compatibility

  • Track: Turf (A), Dirt (F)
  • Distance: Sprint (A), Mile (D), Medium (G), Long (G)
  • Running Style: Front (B), Pace (A), Late (E), End (C)
Growth Rates

  • Speed +10%
  • Power +20%

Curren Chan’s unique skill, #LookatCurren, triggers mid-race when she overtakes another runner, giving her a momentum boost.

SSR Yukino Bijin – New Support Card

The new Support Card SSR [Hometown Cheers] Yukino Bijin is focused on Wit training and comes with a Unique Perk that boosts Training Effectiveness and Race Bonus. At a certain level, it provides high Friendship Training bonuses and improved hint frequency, making it valuable for players who rely on Wit-heavy builds.

Key Support Effects (Lv. 50)

  • Friendship Bonus: 20%
  • Mood Effect: 60%
  • Wit Bonus: +1 and Initial Wit +30
  • Initial Friendship Gauge: +25
  • Hint Levels: Lv. 2 with 40% Hint Frequency
  • Specialty Priority: 35 (appears more often in Wit training)
  • Wit Friendship Recovery: +5 Energy

The included Career Event skill, No Stopping Me!, increases maneuverability when blocked during the final stretch of a race.

SR Nishino Flower – New Support Card

The SR Nishino Flower Support Card offers simpler bonuses that strengthen Friendship Training and boost stat gains during races.

  • Mood Effect: +15% when training together
  • Race Stat Gain: +5%
  • Friendship Bonus: +15%

This card is especially useful for early-game players or as a supplementary option alongside higher-rarity cards.

Why this update matters

This Umamusume: Pretty Derby update for new characters and Support Cards gives players fresh tools to refine their teams. Curren Chan’s sprint-focused stats make her ideal for short-distance races, while Yukino Bijin’s SSR card provides powerful Wit training bonuses for mid- to late-game setups.

Nishino Flower’s SR card, though more modest, offers reliable support for those seeking mood-based and Friendship Training gains without heavy investment.

That's all you need to know about new characters and Support Cards in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

