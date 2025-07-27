A major update for Umamusume: Pretty Derby is set to go live on July 27 (UTC), bringing new characters and Support Cards to the game. This update continues Cygames’ steady cadence of adding fan-favorite racehorses to the game, giving players new ways to approach training strategies, race builds, and team compositions.Note: Parts of this article for new characters and Support Cards are based on official information provided by Cygames, Inc. and are subject to change without notice.What are the new characters and Support Cards revealed for Umamusume: Pretty Derby?Curren Chan joins as a new 3-star characterThe new character, [Fille Éclair] Curren Chan, is a Turf-focused sprinter with a strong emphasis on Pace Chaser tactics. Her growth stats lean toward Power and Speed, making her well-suited for aggressive sprint strategies that aim to break ahead during mid- and late-race segments.Base Stats (3-star)Speed: 97 / 1200Stamina: 58 / 1200Power: 107 / 1200Guts: 91 / 1200Wit: 97 / 1200CompatibilityTrack: Turf (A), Dirt (F)Distance: Sprint (A), Mile (D), Medium (G), Long (G)Running Style: Front (B), Pace (A), Late (E), End (C)Growth RatesSpeed +10%Power +20%Curren Chan’s unique skill, #LookatCurren, triggers mid-race when she overtakes another runner, giving her a momentum boost.Also read: How to complete Hopeful Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty DerbySSR Yukino Bijin – New Support CardThe new Support Card SSR [Hometown Cheers] Yukino Bijin is focused on Wit training and comes with a Unique Perk that boosts Training Effectiveness and Race Bonus. At a certain level, it provides high Friendship Training bonuses and improved hint frequency, making it valuable for players who rely on Wit-heavy builds.Key Support Effects (Lv. 50)Friendship Bonus: 20%Mood Effect: 60%Wit Bonus: +1 and Initial Wit +30Initial Friendship Gauge: +25Hint Levels: Lv. 2 with 40% Hint FrequencySpecialty Priority: 35 (appears more often in Wit training)Wit Friendship Recovery: +5 EnergyThe included Career Event skill, No Stopping Me!, increases maneuverability when blocked during the final stretch of a race.SR Nishino Flower – New Support CardThe SR Nishino Flower Support Card offers simpler bonuses that strengthen Friendship Training and boost stat gains during races.Mood Effect: +15% when training togetherRace Stat Gain: +5%Friendship Bonus: +15%This card is especially useful for early-game players or as a supplementary option alongside higher-rarity cards.Why this update mattersThis Umamusume: Pretty Derby update for new characters and Support Cards gives players fresh tools to refine their teams. Curren Chan’s sprint-focused stats make her ideal for short-distance races, while Yukino Bijin’s SSR card provides powerful Wit training bonuses for mid- to late-game setups.Nishino Flower’s SR card, though more modest, offers reliable support for those seeking mood-based and Friendship Training gains without heavy investment.That's all you need to know about new characters and Support Cards in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.Check out: URA Finale victory guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby