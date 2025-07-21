URA Finale victory guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Clearing the URA Finale in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a major goal during career training. It’s the last race in the main story mode, and winning it means your horsegirl completed her full three-year journey successfully. You’ll also unlock missions, earn rewards like Carats, and grow your Veteran Umamusume roster. But the road to that victory takes careful planning and consistent training.

It’s about building around the right support cards, keeping your horsegirl in good condition, and choosing the right skills for her role. On that note, here is a breakdown of how to win the URA Finale in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and represent the author's views.

How to win the URA Finale in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Start with a Speed-focused support card team

If you don't want to be involved in every conversation or process, you can skip it (Image via Cygames)

If you’re just starting out, don’t worry about getting SSR cards. SR or even R cards are fine as long as they focus on Speed. Ideally, run five Speed cards and borrow one SSR Speed support from a friend to help with stat gains. Level up your cards before training so you can unlock bonuses faster.

When training, prioritize Speed sessions and aim to build up the Friendship gauge with your Support cards. Once this fills up (turns orange), you’ll start getting better stat gains from training sessions with those friends. Mood also affects performance. If her morale is low, send her on an outing to recover it. Mood impacts race results significantly and shouldn’t be ignored.

Your legacy picks also matter. Choose parents that match your trainee’s race specialties (like Short, Mile, or Long distances), and try to pass down useful Sparks. These inherited boosts improve performance and help the trainee meet race demands more smoothly.

Use characters who are easy to train

One of the best early picks is Sakura Bakushin O. She’s a one-star character who's great for clearing the URA Finale path. Her races are short-distance, and her unique skill activates in the front.

Sakura Bakushin O in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

So, always set her race strategy to Front Runner and stick with it throughout the entire training.

Managing energy and mood properly

Avoid training when your horsegirl’s energy is below 50%. If it’s low, rest. A failed training due to exhaustion can set you back badly. If her mood drops to Bad or Worse, send her on an outing before training again. Good or Great mood helps boost training efficiency.

Before Summer Training, rest so she enters with full energy. Summer gives bonus stats, so you want to take full advantage of it.

Spend SP on the right skills only

Use SP on skills that match her Aptitudes (e.g., Front, Leader and more). For Sakura Bakushin O, choose skills that support her Front Runner strategy. Skip anything tagged for Pace Chaser or Betweener roles; they won’t activate during races if her strategy doesn’t match.

If you train in areas with red exclamation marks, you’ll get skill hints, which make skills cheaper to buy. Save SP until the end of your run unless you urgently need skills for a race.

Your horsegirl’s unique skill gives her a key advantage during races, especially toward the end. Unlock and upgrade this skill by using her Star Pieces. Reaching a higher level before entering the URA route increases her chances of triggering it when needed the most.

Don’t miss fan count goals

Some races in career mode require a minimum fan count. If your horsegirl doesn’t meet that, she won’t qualify. If needed, run some local or G1 races, such as the Satsuki Sho, to build fan numbers before the next major event.

Final checklist before URA Finale

Before entering the URA Finale race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

Make sure her energy is full

Her mood is Good or Great

Her strategy matches her skills

You’ve bought relevant skills

She’s meeting all stat goals, especially Speed

Example of a working beginner setup

On a clean account, one working build consisted of five Speed cards and Sakura Bakushin O. With good training, she reached the URA Finale and won. The main points were staying consistent with Speed training, resting when needed, building up friendship bonuses, and only grabbing the right skills at the right time.

This concludes our URA Finale victory guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

