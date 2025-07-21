How to achieve A Rank in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Getting an A Rank in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can feel tough, especially if you’ve only managed to land B or B+ after several URA Finale wins. The good news is that Race wins, Legacy Sparks, or titles don’t solely decide your final career rating. It’s based entirely on two things: your Stats and Skills.

Ad

If you understand how these are scored, you’ll have a much easier time building the 10,000-point threshold needed. Let's see how you can achieve an A Rank in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

How to get A Rank in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Enter caption(Image via Cygames)

How the scoring system works

Ad

Trending

When your Uma finishes her training career, the game gives her a final score. To get A Rank in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, you’ll need at least 10,000 points. Here’s the full breakdown:

B Rank: 6,500

B+: 8,200

A: 10,000

A+: 12,100

Only stats and acquired skills count toward this. Everything else, Aptitude, Ranks, Legacy, titles, or even race results, won’t directly affect the rating. However, Aptitude still matters when it comes to skill points, because skills with a higher aptitude give you a higher score.

Ad

Also read: How to obtain Support Points in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Picking skills that actually help your rating

If your Uma has A or S aptitude in a certain category, the skills related to that will give more points. For example, having A aptitude in Mile will give more score for Mile Straightaways than if the aptitude is B.

Speedstar Skill in Umamusume (Image via Cygames)

This also applies to skills like Speed Star, a pace chaser specific skill. If your Uma has a good aptitude for pace chaser, this skill will give a bigger boost to your total rating. Keep in mind that:

Ad

Debuff skills and lane position skills offer low rating value.

Purple (negative) skills reduce your score.

Skills with a base SP cost of 100 or more grant 239 RR (Prioritize normal skills with a base cost of 100 SP or more).

Skills with base SP under 100 only give 129 RR.

Skip 110 SP and 140 SP cost skills — they don’t score well either.

Save your SP until you know which hints and discounts you’ve picked up.

Ad

To get the best value, try to learn high-cost skills that match your Uma’s aptitude and running style. Rare gold-bordered skills are usually better for competitive builds.

Recommended stat focus and support setup

If your goal is purely to hit A Rank in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (not win PvP), the most consistent strategy is to max out Speed and Wit. Speed helps you win races, and the latter gives SP and improves training reliability.

Ad

For support cards, go with:

4 Speed cards

2 Wit cards

Aim for over 1000 Speed and 700+ Wit by the end of the career. You’ll rely on stamina-recovery skills to make up for any Stamina you don’t train directly.

Using hints and discounts wisely

During training, you might see an exclamation mark “!” icon on certain drills. These mean you can gain skill hints or extra stats from the Support Cards participating. Hints give you a discount on the skill’s SP cost, which means you can afford more valuable skills later on.

Ad

There’s also a condition called Fast Learner, which reduces all skill costs by 10%. This appears randomly in some Uma’s training runs, such as Gold Ship or Agnes Tachyon, and can help stretch your SP further. Due to this, many players wait until training ends to buy skills. However, be cautious and don’t wait too long if you’re behind in race wins or goals.

Unique skill points add up too

Ad

Your Uma’s Unique skill contributes extra points depending on her star level. A 1- or 2-star Uma only earns 120 points per level, but a 4-star Uma can earn up to 680 points total when this skill is maxed. That makes a noticeable difference.

Stat growth is exponential, not flat

One of the biggest factors for hitting A Rank in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is your final stat total, and how high you push your core stats. Stats don’t scale evenly. For example:

Ad

600 Speed = 1,143 points

800 Speed = 1,808 points

1000 Speed = 2,653 points

1200 Speed = 3,841 points

As you go higher, every additional point gives you more value than the last. This means focusing hard on a couple of stats is better than spreading them out.

One final note

Getting A Rank in Umamusume: Pretty Derby doesn’t mean your Uma will be excellent in PvP or live events, it just shows she was built efficiently for score. It’s a good benchmark for mission progress, Carat rewards, and overall training success.

Ad

That concludes our guide on achieving an A Rank in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Check out: How to complete the Osaka Hai race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.