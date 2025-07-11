Best Agnes Tachyon build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Agnes Tachyon is one of the many horsegirls you can select in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. The title is all about managing a racer. However, instead of using actual steeds, you'll choose from a selection of anthropomorphic horsegirls. Each racer specializes in particular elements. Thus, it's important to know which stats to invest in, as trying to prioritize all for any one racer isn't a good strategy.

This article provides the best inventory and stat improvements for Agnes Tachyon in Umamusume.

Creating the best Agnes Tachyon build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Agnes Tachyon in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Build strategy

Focus on building friendships: Train with multiple Support Cards to build friendships with them and obtain their bonuses.

Train with multiple Support Cards to build friendships with them and obtain their bonuses. Participate in extra races: Enter additional races to gain more skill points (SP).

Enter additional races to gain more skill points (SP). Enter G1 races: Take part in G1 Medium (distance) Turf races. Win them to increase your fanbase and level up Tachyon's unique skill.

Take part in G1 Medium (distance) Turf races. Win them to increase your fanbase and level up Tachyon's unique skill. Avoid red events: Considering that she has many training events, you'd want to avoid unnecessary injuries.

Stats

Primary stats

Here are the stats you need to prioritize for Tachyon:

Keep Speed around 700+

around 700+ Keep Wits at 400-500

Secondary stats

Here are the stats you need to focus on next for this horsegirl:

Keep Power at 500+

at 500+ Stamina should be at 400-500

should be at 400-500 Prioritize Guts the least. If you've got resources to spare, build it till 200+

Support Card loadout

3 Speed Cards

1 Wit Card

1 Stamina Card

1 Power Card

Here are some recommended options:

Tokai Teio

El Condor Pasa

Fine Motion

Super Creek

Nishino Flower

Special Week

Best skills

Here are the best skills that you should obtain for the titular racer:

Medium Straight Girl

Runner's High

Corner Ace

Tactical Reach

Front Runner

Legacy picks

TM Opera O

Rice Shower

Daiwa Scarlet

Keep Agnes Tachyon as a Leader in Medium (distance) races. Boost her Leader Aptitude rank to "A" via Inheritance. Avoid entering long-distance or sprint builds. Tachyon's build is all about maintaining her position.

