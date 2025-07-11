Best Agnes Tachyon build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Agnes Tachyon is one of the many horsegirls you can select in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. The title is all about managing a racer. However, instead of using actual steeds, you'll choose from a selection of anthropomorphic horsegirls. Each racer specializes in particular elements. Thus, it's important to know which stats to invest in, as trying to prioritize all for any one racer isn't a good strategy.
This article provides the best inventory and stat improvements for Agnes Tachyon in Umamusume.
Creating the best Agnes Tachyon build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Build strategy
- Focus on building friendships: Train with multiple Support Cards to build friendships with them and obtain their bonuses.
- Participate in extra races: Enter additional races to gain more skill points (SP).
- Enter G1 races: Take part in G1 Medium (distance) Turf races. Win them to increase your fanbase and level up Tachyon's unique skill.
- Avoid red events: Considering that she has many training events, you'd want to avoid unnecessary injuries.
Also read: Best Vodka build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
Stats
Primary stats
Here are the stats you need to prioritize for Tachyon:
- Keep Speed around 700+
- Keep Wits at 400-500
Also read: Gold Ship build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
Secondary stats
Here are the stats you need to focus on next for this horsegirl:
- Keep Power at 500+
- Stamina should be at 400-500
- Prioritize Guts the least. If you've got resources to spare, build it till 200+
Support Card loadout
- 3 Speed Cards
- 1 Wit Card
- 1 Stamina Card
- 1 Power Card
Here are some recommended options:
- Tokai Teio
- El Condor Pasa
- Fine Motion
- Super Creek
- Nishino Flower
- Special Week
Also read: Umamusume Pretty Derby reroll guide
Best skills
Here are the best skills that you should obtain for the titular racer:
- Medium Straight Girl
- Runner's High
- Corner Ace
- Tactical Reach
- Front Runner
Also read: Umamusume Pretty Derby character tier list (July 2025)
Legacy picks
- TM Opera O
- Rice Shower
- Daiwa Scarlet
Keep Agnes Tachyon as a Leader in Medium (distance) races. Boost her Leader Aptitude rank to "A" via Inheritance. Avoid entering long-distance or sprint builds. Tachyon's build is all about maintaining her position.
Check out our other articles on the game:
- Cash shop guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby: What to purchase and avoid
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Complete Trophy Room guide
- How to increase Potential in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Best Taiki Shuttle build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.