Best Agnes Tachyon build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Meet Soni
Published Jul 11, 2025 15:13 GMT
c
Creating the best Tachyon build in Umamusume (Image via Cygames)

Agnes Tachyon is one of the many horsegirls you can select in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. The title is all about managing a racer. However, instead of using actual steeds, you'll choose from a selection of anthropomorphic horsegirls. Each racer specializes in particular elements. Thus, it's important to know which stats to invest in, as trying to prioritize all for any one racer isn't a good strategy.

This article provides the best inventory and stat improvements for Agnes Tachyon in Umamusume.

Agnes Tachyon in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)
Agnes Tachyon in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Build strategy

  • Focus on building friendships: Train with multiple Support Cards to build friendships with them and obtain their bonuses.
  • Participate in extra races: Enter additional races to gain more skill points (SP).
  • Enter G1 races: Take part in G1 Medium (distance) Turf races. Win them to increase your fanbase and level up Tachyon's unique skill.
  • Avoid red events: Considering that she has many training events, you'd want to avoid unnecessary injuries.

Stats

Primary stats

Here are the stats you need to prioritize for Tachyon:

  • Keep Speed around 700+
  • Keep Wits at 400-500

Secondary stats

Here are the stats you need to focus on next for this horsegirl:

  • Keep Power at 500+
  • Stamina should be at 400-500
  • Prioritize Guts the least. If you've got resources to spare, build it till 200+

Support Card loadout

  • 3 Speed Cards
  • 1 Wit Card
  • 1 Stamina Card
  • 1 Power Card
Here are some recommended options:

  • Tokai Teio
  • El Condor Pasa
  • Fine Motion
  • Super Creek
  • Nishino Flower
  • Special Week

Best skills

Here are the best skills that you should obtain for the titular racer:

  • Medium Straight Girl
  • Runner's High
  • Corner Ace
  • Tactical Reach
  • Front Runner

Legacy picks

  • TM Opera O
  • Rice Shower
  • Daiwa Scarlet

Keep Agnes Tachyon as a Leader in Medium (distance) races. Boost her Leader Aptitude rank to "A" via Inheritance. Avoid entering long-distance or sprint builds. Tachyon's build is all about maintaining her position.

