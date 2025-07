Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Complete Trophy Room guide

The "Trophy Room" in Umamusume: Pretty Derby acts as an achievements menu. This sports-anime gacha title's campaign mode blends both raising simulation and roguelike elements, and one of the many mechanics that developers employ to maintain player engagement is the inclusion of a trophy system. Completionists aim to acquire these achievements or trophies in order to clear 100% of the game.

This article lists all the requirements for each achievement in the game's Trophy Room.

All Trophy Room achievements and their requirements in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Trophy Room tutorial in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

There are a total of 141 trophies in the game, as of this writing. Each achievement has a specific requirement, like the position of your horsegirl or the type of race. They are divided into the following race categories:

G1 races (30 trophies) are the most prestigious. They include events like the Japan Cup, the Victoria Mile, the Sprinters Stakes, etc.

are the most prestigious. They include events like the Japan Cup, the Victoria Mile, the Sprinters Stakes, etc. G2 (36 trophies) and G3 (69 trophies) races follow G1 and are less prestigious. They include the Kyoto Kinen, Fuji Stakes, Mainichi Okan, and Sapporo Kinen. These trophies are easier to acquire.

and races follow G1 and are less prestigious. They include the Kyoto Kinen, Fuji Stakes, Mainichi Okan, and Sapporo Kinen. These trophies are easier to acquire. Legend races (06 trophies) are distinct story-based objectives. They feature unique characters like Narita Brain, Grass Wonder, etc.

Some trophies will also net you separate rewards like Carats or Support Points. Check your mailbox to claim them. Inside the Trophy Room, the locked cups will only appear as black silhouettes. Once you unlock an achievement, the corresponding trophy will appear in its true color.

Here are all the trophies in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

Trophy Name (in alphabetical order) Race and prerequisite Aichi Hai Chukyo Turf 2000m (Medium) Left All Comers Nakayama Turf 2200m (Medium) Right/Outer American Jockey Club Cup Nakayama Turf 2200m (Medium) Right/Outer Antares Stakes Hanshin Dirt 1800m (Mile) Right Aoba Sho Tokyo Turf 2400m (Medium) Left Aoi Stakes Kyoto Turf 1200m (Sprint) Right/Inner Arima Kinen Nakayama Turf 2500m (Long) Right/Outer Arlington Cup Hanshin Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Artemis Stakes Tokyo Turf 1600m (Mile) Left Asahi Hai Futurity Stakes Hanshin Turf 1600m (mile) Right/Outer Capella Stakes Nakayama Dirt 1200m (Sprint) Right CBC Sho Chukyo Turf 1200m (Sprint) Left Centaur Stakes Hanshin Turf 1200m (Sprint) Right/Inner Challenge Cup Hanshin Turf 2000m (Medium) Right/Inner Champions Cup Chukyo Dirt 1800m (Mile) Left Chukyo Kinen Chukyo Turf 1600m (Mile) Left Chunichi Shimbun Hai Chukyo Turf 2000m (Medium) Left Cop Republica Argentina Tokyo Turf 2500m (Long) Left Daily Hai Junior Stakes Kyoto Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Diamond Stakes Tokyo Turf 3400m (Long) Left Elm Stakes Sapporo Dirt 1700m (Mile) Right Epsom Cup Tokyo Turf 1800m (Mile) Left Fairy Stakes Nakayama Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Falcon Stakes Chukyo Turf 1400m (Sprint) Left Fantasy Stakes Kyoto Turf 1400m (Sprint) Right/Outer February Stakes Tokyo Dirt 1600m (Mile) Left Filies Revue Hanshin Turf 1400m (Sprint) Right/Inner Flora Stakes Tokyo Turf 2000m (Medium) Left Flower Cup Nakayama Turf 1800m (Mile) Right/Inner Fuchu Umamusume Stakes Tokyo Turf 1800m (Mile) Left Fuji Stakes Tokyo Turf 1600m (Mile) Left Fukushima Kinen Fukushima Turf 2000m (Medium) Right Fukushima Umamusume Stakes Fukushima Turf 1800m (Mile) Right Hakodate Junior Stakes Hakodate Turf 1200m (Sprint) Right Hakodate Kinen Hakodate Turf 2000m (Medium) Right Hakodate Sprint Stakes Hakodate Turf 1200m (Sprint) Right Hankyu Hai Hanshin Turf 1400m (Sprint) Right/Inner Hanshin Cup Hanshin Turf 1400m (Sprint) Right/Inner Hanshin Daishoten Hanshin Turf 3000m (Long) Right/Inner Hanshin Juvenile Filies Hanshin Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Hanshin Umamusume Stakes Hanshin Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Heian Stakes Kyoto Dirt 1900m (Medium) Right Hopeful Stakes Nakayama Turf 2000m (Long) Right/Outer Ibis Summer Dash Niigata Turf 1000m (Sprint) Stretch Japan Cup Tokyo Turf 2400m (Medium) Left Japan Dirt Derby Oi Dirt 2000m (Medium) Right Japanese Derby Tokyo Turf 2400m (Medium) Left Japanese Oaks Tokyo Turf 2400m (Medium) Left JBC Classic Oi Dirt 2000m (Medium) Right JBC Ladies’ Classic Oi Dirt 1800m (Mile) Right JBC Sprint Oi Dirt 1200m (Sprint) Right Keeneland Cup Sapporo Turf 1200m (Sprint) Right Keihan Hai Kyoto Turf 1200m (Sprint) Right/Inner Keio Hai Junior Stakes Tokyo Turf 1400m (Sprint) Left Keio Hai Spring Cup Tokyo Turf 1400m (Sprint) Left Keisei Hai Nakayama Turf 2000m (Medium) Right/Inner Keisei Hai Autumn Handicap Nakayama Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Kikuka Sho Kyoto Turf 3000m (Long) Right/Outer Kinko Sho Chukyo Turf 2000m (Medium) Left Kisaragi Sho Kyoto Turf 1800m (Mile) Right/Outer Kitakyushu Kinen Kokura Turf 1200m (Sprint) Right Kobe Shimbun Hai Hanshin Turf 2400m (Medium) Right/Outer Kokura Daishoten Kokura Turf 1800m (Mile) Right Kokura Junior Stakes Kokura Turf 1200m (Sprint) Right Kokura Kinen Kokura Turf 2000m (Medium) Right Kyodo News Hai Tokyo Turf 1800m (Mile) Left Kyoto Daishoten Kyoto Turf 2400m (Medium) Right/Outer Kyoto Junior Stakes Kyoto Turf 2000m (Medium) Right/Inner Kyoto Kimpai Kyoto Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Kyoto Kinen Kyoto Turf 2200m (Medium) Right/Outer Kyoto Shimbun Hai Kyoto Turf 2200m (Medium) Right/Outer Kyoto Umamusume Stakes Kyoto Turf 1400m (Sprint) Right/Outer Legend Race vs El Condor Pasa Japan Cup Tokyo Turf 2400m (Medium) Left Leopard Stakes Niigata Turf 1800m (Mile) Left Lord Derby Chellenge Trophy Nakayama Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Mainchi Hai Hanshin Turf 1800m (Mile) Right/Outer Mainichi Okan Tokyo Turf 1800m (Mile) Left March Stakes Nakayama Dirt 1800m (Mile) Right Meguro Kinen Tokyo Turf 2500m (Long) Left Mermaid Stakes Hanshin Turf 2000m (Medium) Right/Inner Mile Championship Kyoto Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Milers Cup Kyoto Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Miyako Stakes Kyoto Dirt 1800m (Mile) Right Musashino Stakes Tokyo Dirt 1600m (Mile) Left Nakayama Kimpai Nakayama Turf 2000m (Medium) Right/Inner Nakayama Kinen Nakayama Turf 1800m (Mile) Right/Inner Nakayama Umamusume Stakes Nakayama Turf 1800m (Mile) Right/Inner Naruo Kinen Hanshin Turf 2000m (Medium) Right/Inner Negishi Stakes Tokyo Dirt 1400m (Sprint) Left New Zealand Trophy Nakayama Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer NHK Mile Cup Tokyo Turf 1600m (Mile) Left Niigata Daishoten Niigata Turf 2000m (Medium) Left/Outer Niigata Junior Stakes Niigata Turf 1600m (Mile) Left/Outer Niigata Kinen Niigata Turf 2000m (Medium) Left/Outer Nikkei Shinshun Hai Kyoto Turf 2400m (Medium) Right/Outer Nikkei Sho Nakayama Turf 2500m (Long) Right/Inner Ocean Stakes Nakayama Turf 1200m (Sprint) Right/Outer Oka Sho Hanshin Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Osaki Hai Hanshin Turf 2000m (Medium) Right/Inner Procyon Stakes Chukyo Dirt 1400m (Sprint) Left Queen Cup Tokyo Turf 1600m (Mile) Left Queen Elizabeth II Cup Kyoto Turf 2200m (Medium) Right/Outer Queen Stakes Sapporo Turf 1800m (Mile) Right Radio Nikkei Sho Fukushima Turf 1800m (Mile) Right Rose Stakes Hanshin Turf 1800m (Mile) Right/Outer Sapporo Junior Stakes Sapporo Turf 1800m (Mile) Right Sapporo Kinen Sapporo Turf 2000m (Medium) Right Satsuki Sho Nakayama Turf 2000m (Medium) Right/Inner Saudi Arabia Royal Cup Tokyo Turf 1600m (Mile) Left Sekiya Kinen Niigata Turf 1600m (Mile) Left/Outer Shinzan Kinen Kyoto Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Shion Stakes Nakayama Turf 2000m (Medium) Right/Inner Shuka Sho Kyoto Turf 2000m (Medium) Right/Outer Silk Road Stakes Kyoto Turf 1200m (Sprint) Right/Inner Sirius Stakes Hanshin Dirt 2000m (Medium) Right Spring Stakes Nakayama Turf 1800m (Mile) Right/Inner Sprinters Stakes Nakayama Turf 1200m (Sprint) Right/Outer St. Lite Kinen Nakayama Turf 2200m (Medium) Right/Outer Stayers Stakes Nakayama Turf 3600m (Long) Right/Inner Swan Stakes Kyoto Turf 1400m (Sprint) Right/Outer Takamatsunomiya Kinen Chukyo Turf 1200m (Sprint) Left Takarazuka Kinen Turf 2200m Tanabata Sho Fukushima Turf 2000m (Medium) Right Teio Shop Oi Dirt 2000m (Medium) Right Tenno Sho (Autumn) Tokyo Turf 2000m (Medium) Left Tenno Sho (Spring) Turf 3200m Tokai Stakes Chukyo Turf 1800m (Mile) Left Tokyo Daishoten Oi Dirt 2000m (Medium) Right Tokyo Shimbun Hai Tokyo Turf 1600m (Mile) Left Tokyo Sports Hai Junior Stakes Tokyo Turf 1800m (Mile) Left Tulip Sho Hanshin Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Turquoise Stakes Nakayama Turf 1600m (Mile) Right/Outer Unicorn Stakes Tokyo Dirt 1600m (Mile) Left URA Finale Dirt Finals Turf 1200m – 2100m URA Finale Long Finals Turf 2500m – 3600m URA Finale Medium Finals: Turf 2000m – 2400m URA Finale Mile Finals Turf 1600m – 1800m URA Finale Sprint Finals Turf 1200m – 1400m Victoria Mile Tokyo Turf 1600m (Mile) Left Yasuda Kinen Tokyo Turf 1600m (Mile) Left Yayoi Sho Nakayama Turf 2000m (Medium) Right/Inner

When trying to acquire all trophies, experiment with different horsegirls. Obtaining every achievement will require you to conquer various types of races. Learning the strengths and weaknesses of each horsegirl will help you use them in the right tracks.

