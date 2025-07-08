5 mistakes players make in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a racing game all about training your characters, known as Umamusume, which translates to Horse Girls. The game takes you through an extensive tutorial where you learn the mechanics and how you can train your Umamusume to be the best racers they can be. You can help them develop skills and gain supporters through Support Cards.

This process may seem daunting to some, especially if you're not used to this sort of game. Making mistakes in these situations then becomes easy. So, to avoid them, this article will go over five mistakes players often make in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

5 Umamusume: Pretty Derby mistakes to avoid

1) Overspending too early

Umamusume Cash Shop (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

When you first start playing Umamusume: Pretty Derby, the game will shower you with currency. You will earn SSR Tickets and Carrats early on, which can be used for random card pulls and much more.

However, it's ideal to first learn the game and understand how to grow your trainee Umamusume. Understand the game and gradually learn to make better choices. Using your Tickets and Carrats too early may lead to some decisions you may regret later, and the only way to get these back quickly is through the Cash Shop, which requires real money.

Furthermore, you can just save your earned currencies for better pulls and purchases once you fully understand the game. This would be an ideal situation.

2) Skipping quickly through the tutorial

The tutorial in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is long, and by no means is this an exaggeration. The tutorial may take you anywhere from 10-25 minutes, playing out a lot of conversations, some cutscenes, and more. It teaches you a bit of the game's lore, mechanics, and explains how characters work.

Overall, it can feel repetitive and somewhat tedious to go through the Umamusume: Pretty Derby tutorial. However, you may want to skip as little as possible. This is because the dialogues often explain to you important mechanics, and learning them would be best while the tutorial is ongoing.

You can skip a cutscene or two as they usually don't hold much value, but apart from that, you may want to listen and learn.

3) Not investing in Support

Support Cards can help a ton in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. They help with training and skills. However, some either ignore them or don't pick the right ones based on their characters and their traits.

Utilize them well for training and races to maximize your stats and win as much as possible.

4) Ignoring certain stats

Umamusume: Pretty Derby heavily focuses on training your character to make them faster and better during races. This is done by training stats like speed, Power, Wit, and more.

One might assume that in a racing game, speed would be the most crucial stat to boost. While it is an important factor, it isn't the only one needed to win. Many players may ignore Wit — needed to gain skills faster. Power is needed for quick acceleration.

All the stats have their role in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and must be trained accordingly.

5) Burnout

The game can feel somewhat repetitive if you rush through everything too fast. The training and acquiring new characters and support may tire you out if you try to beat the entire game too quickly.

The best way to do it is to go through the game at your natural pace and enjoy the storylines and character interactions. It's a game with interesting lore and engaging characters meant to be understood. It's best to take your time with it to fully enjoy the experience.

These were five mistakes players may easily make while playing Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Try to explore the game's lore, pay attention to the mechanics, and take your time to have the best experience.

