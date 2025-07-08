Gold Ship build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Gold Ship in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a runner who requires a specific build to win races in the game. The character conserves her energy by staying back for most of the race, only to surge ahead toward the end. To do this, she needs proper stats and support.
This article takes a look at the best Gold Ship build that players can use in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Best Gold Ship build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
The objective of the best Gold Ship build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is to increase the character's Speed, Stamina, and Power. It can be difficult to find the perfect build for her, but once it has been set up, she can traverse the field with ease.
There is no guarantee of victory with this build; players must try to balance all the attributes at play to be successful.
Here are all the components in this Gold Ship build:
1) Support cards
- Stamina 2x or Stamina 1x and 1 Power card: Super Creek for the primary slot and any other Stamina or power card for the second slot
- Speed Cards 3x: Use Speed cards that are curated for late-race
- Wit Card 1x: Fine Motion, improves skills, and provides steady recovery
2) Stat Priorities
- Speed: An important stat, which is essential for the late race
- Power: 500+ push required for the final part of the race
- Stamina: 400+ for Medium, and closer to 500+ for Long
- Wit: 400+ helps her skills activate properly and gives a small stamina boost
- Guts: Improves sprint duration and reduces stamina drain during the final push
3) Skills
- Catchy Maestro: A recovery skill from Super Creek that helps to keep Gold Ship stable in long races
- Late Boost Skills: Any skills that trigger in the final 200 meters
- Stamina-based Recovery: Any skill that can replenish stamina after turns
- Power and Guts Boosts: Work best with Gold Ships' natural stat and help her finish fast
Best race style tips for Gold Ship build Umamusume: Pretty Derby
As an Umamusume, Gold Ship functions best as a finisher, and her stats are strongest in the late stage of the race. Her race style should be set to END, as she is an average runner during the early parts of long and medium races.
Here are some legacy picks for this build:
- Narita Brian
- Mihono Bourbon
- T.M. Opera O
Players should refrain from choosing legacy runners who are optimized for Pace or Front styles. They aren't a good match for Gold Ship and her distance preferences.
That covers everything you need to know about the best Gold Ship build in Umamusume Pretty Derby. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and updates.
