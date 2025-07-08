Gold Ship build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Gold Ship in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a runner who requires a specific build to win races in the game. The character conserves her energy by staying back for most of the race, only to surge ahead toward the end. To do this, she needs proper stats and support.

This article takes a look at the best Gold Ship build that players can use in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Gold Ship build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The objective of the best Gold Ship build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is to increase the character's Speed, Stamina, and Power. It can be difficult to find the perfect build for her, but once it has been set up, she can traverse the field with ease.

There is no guarantee of victory with this build; players must try to balance all the attributes at play to be successful.

Gold Ship in Tracen Academy student introduction (Image via (Image via Cygames)

Here are all the components in this Gold Ship build:

1) Support cards

Stamina 2x or Stamina 1x and 1 Power card : Super Creek for the primary slot and any other Stamina or power card for the second slot

: Super Creek for the primary slot and any other Stamina or power card for the second slot Speed Cards 3x: Use Speed cards that are curated for late-race

Use Speed cards that are curated for late-race Wit Card 1x: Fine Motion, improves skills, and provides steady recovery

2) Stat Priorities

Speed : An important stat, which is essential for the late race

: An important stat, which is essential for the late race Power : 500+ push required for the final part of the race

: 500+ push required for the final part of the race Stamina : 400+ for Medium, and closer to 500+ for Long

: 400+ for Medium, and closer to 500+ for Long Wit : 400+ helps her skills activate properly and gives a small stamina boost

: 400+ helps her skills activate properly and gives a small stamina boost Guts: Improves sprint duration and reduces stamina drain during the final push

3) Skills

Catchy Maestro: A recovery skill from Super Creek that helps to keep Gold Ship stable in long races

A recovery skill from Super Creek that helps to keep Gold Ship stable in long races Late Boost Skills: Any skills that trigger in the final 200 meters

Any skills that trigger in the final 200 meters Stamina-based Recovery : Any skill that can replenish stamina after turns

: Any skill that can replenish stamina after turns Power and Guts Boosts: Work best with Gold Ships' natural stat and help her finish fast

Best race style tips for Gold Ship build Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Support formation in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames/YouTube, @Ardeli)

As an Umamusume, Gold Ship functions best as a finisher, and her stats are strongest in the late stage of the race. Her race style should be set to END, as she is an average runner during the early parts of long and medium races.

Here are some legacy picks for this build:

Narita Brian

Mihono Bourbon

T.M. Opera O

Players should refrain from choosing legacy runners who are optimized for Pace or Front styles. They aren't a good match for Gold Ship and her distance preferences.

That covers everything you need to know about the best Gold Ship build in Umamusume Pretty Derby.

