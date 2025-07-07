Rice Shower build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby 

Rice Shower in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a horse girl who excels as a Leader in long-distance races. However, to win those races, players must adjust her with the right support cards and stats. She is a timid horsegirl who believes that any misfortune befalling those around her is entirely her fault, which makes her hard to train.

With that said, this article takes a look at the best Rice Shower build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Rice Shower build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

You can tweak Rice Shower as a Leader with A-rank inheritance by getting 700+ Speed and 600+ Stamina, using a deck with three Speed cards, a Stamina card, one Power Utility card, and a single Wit card. The primary focus of this build is to train on Speed first, but keep Stamina development close behind to meet the target thresholds.

If the energy gets low, go for Wit drills instead of Rest to maintain progress. Select drills involving two or more support characters to maximize efficiency. Choose skills that enhance stamina recovery and pace to optimize her performance as a Leader.

Here are all the components in the Rice Shower build:

Rice Shower in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames/YouTube @Miss Nekopon )

1) Support cards

Stamina cards 1x: Can use any stamina card.

1x: Can use any stamina card. Speed card 3x: Use strong bond or skill hint cards like King Halo and Kitasan Black.

3x: Use strong bond or skill hint cards like King Halo and Kitasan Black. Power or Utility card 1x: Pick a card with good events or flexible stats.

1x: Pick a card with good events or flexible stats. Wit card 1x: Symboli Rudolf helps with stamina and mood.

2) Stat priorities

Stamina : 600+ for long races.

: 600+ for long races. Speed : 700+ for the final race.

: 700+ for the final race. Power: 550+, allows Rice Shower to stay fast through turns.

550+, allows Rice Shower to stay fast through turns. Guts : 250+ keeps the horsegirl stable and gives a small boost near the end of the race.

: 250+ keeps the horsegirl stable and gives a small boost near the end of the race. Wit:300+ boosts her skill use and helps control her mood.

3) Skills

Leader Skills: Front-runner-type skills will keep her in the first place.

Front-runner-type skills will keep her in the first place. Pace Support: Activated during mid-race and helps her to maintain her position.

Activated during mid-race and helps her to maintain her position. Stamina Recovery: Can use any skill that replenishes stamina

Can use any skill that replenishes stamina Track-Type Skills: Use turf and Kyoto boosts.

Best race style tips for Rice Shower build Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Skills in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames/ YouTube @Miss Nekopon)

Rice Shower in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a high-risk risk high-reward character that has the potential to get consistent wins. She is best used with the Leader style, so players should focus on increasing her Leader rating to A by using legacy parents. It is optional to choose the Chaser style, but it's more challenging and less consistent.

Here are the best legacy parent choices:

TM Opera O

Sakura Bakushin O

Mihono Bourbon

That covers' everything there's to know about the best Rice Shower build in Umamusume Pretty Derby.

