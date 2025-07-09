How to increase Potential in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Potential in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is one of the most important stats in the game, and every character starts at Level 1. This stat requires quite a bit of work and resources to upgrade. However, leveling up the potential of your favorite characters can help them unlock different traits and skills, which can help you secure more victories in races. There are several such skills for each of the characters that remain inactive in the beginning and can only be used with a higher potential stat.

This article will highlight the best way to increase Potential in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Best way to increase Potential in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Potential in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a measurable stat that can be upgraded from Level 1 to Level 5. Each of the characters has their own potential level-up requirements that you must meet to be able to upgrade. These upgrades can also help you get exclusive skills that can be used when you choose a character as a Trainee for the URA Finale mode.

That said, here is how you can find the Potential stat page in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

Click on the “ Enhance ” tab at the bottom of your screen. It is present on the bottom left ribbon alongside “Story”, “Home”, “Race”, and “Scout” tabs.

” tab at the bottom of your screen. It is present on the bottom left ribbon alongside “Story”, “Home”, “Race”, and “Scout” tabs. Go to the Trainee area , then select the Potential Levels tile.

, then select the tile. This tab will showcase the option to upgrade the Potential Level and also display the resources required for it.

for it. If you already have all the necessary items, you can directly choose to “Raise Potential” and upgrade the Level by 1 tier.

Enhance Tab with Potential Levels tile in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

There are two major items that you will need when increasing the Potential Level for one of the characters. You will need to have Shoes and Winner’s Sashes that can be allotted to the Trainee. Monie can be earned from the Career mode, different Missions and Events, and Daily Races. This currency is also required for upgrading the Potential Level in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and Support Cards.

Shoes can be obtained by participating in URA Finale Mode with the Trainee you wish to upgrade in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. The Winner’s Sashes can be obtained by placing in 1st position and winning races. It is important to note that the requirements for higher Potential Levels become stricter and will require Sashes from difficult races like the Arima Kinen. Alternatively, some sashes can be bought using in-game currency from the shop.

Upgrading Potential Levels in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is important, but should only be done for the best characters. Since each upgrade requires alot of resources, you need to keep a check on the necessary items and go through the benefits that the level-up can bring.

