How to obtain Support Points in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Support Points in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, also known as SP, are the lifeblood for anyone looking to boost their Support Cards and, by extension, their favourite horse girls' performance. If you’re not stacking up SP, you’ll find yourself hitting a ceiling real quick when it comes to leveling cards or unlocking true power in your stable.
On that note, here's how to nab more Support Points in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
A guide on obtaining Support Points in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Focus on daily missions
The most consistent way to farm Support Points (SP) is through Daily Missions. These missions appear under the Special Mission tab on the main screen. Each task resets, and most of them are tied to Career Mode, such as training a few times, completing a run, or entering a specific race.
Each completed Daily Mission or event-based mission grants you 800-15,000 Support Points. That makes it important to check for special events whenever playing.
Career runs and Veteran transfers
Outside of missions, you also earn Support Points after each Career Mode run. The amount varies depending on how far you progress, but even failed runs can be useful. Once a run ends, your character becomes a Veteran, and you’ll find them listed in the Enhance menu. You can then choose to either:
- Use them as a parent to pass down Sparks
- Or transfer them for Support Points
If you’re not planning to use them in future builds, transferring is a good way to free up space and earn SP. The higher their final grade, the more Support Points you get back.
Using Support Points: Leveling up your Support Cards
Support Points in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are mainly used to enhance Support Cards. You can do this from the Enhance menu, where each card can be upgraded with either SP or Monies. Investing SP increases that card’s level, unlocking additional support effects over time.
For example, as you level a card like Rice Shower, features such as Friendship Bonus, Guts Bonus, or Race Bonus will unlock and improve. A basic bonus might start at 10%, but as the card reaches higher levels, say, level 19, those same effects might increase to 13%. The same applies to Mood Effects, which can increase from around 11% to over 25%.
Uncapping: Raise your Card's level cap
Support Cards also come with a level cap, which limits how far you can upgrade them. To push past that, you must unlimit or uncap the card. This can be done in two ways:
- By using duplicate copies of the same Support Card
- By spending Support Card Pieces
You’ll need to uncap a card four times to completely unlock its full potential. Each uncap raises the level cap, allowing you to continue upgrading. The process is free, and in some cases, doing so will also grant you additional rewards tied to mission progress.
This concludes our guide on getting Support Points in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. For more game-related articles, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.
