All Rice Shower event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Rice Shower event in Umamusume: Pretty Derby plays a big role in how her run unfolds, especially during the URA Finale mode. As you move through her story, you’ll get a series of events with choices. These affect her stats, energy, and sometimes even give her status effects — so it’s worth knowing what each option leads to.

This character is a strong Pace Chaser but tends to fall behind in Speed and Power. That makes those two stats especially important to focus on during the Rice Shower event. Let's look more into it.

Every Rice Shower event in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, and what each choice does

Rice Shower in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cyagames)

Stat focus and personality highlights

Rice Shower has some adorable quirks and emotional details hidden in her events, like her ears drooping when she hears sad stories or her quiet wish to own a giant colour pencil set. But from a gameplay perspective, you’ll mostly want to boost Speed and Power, since she already does well as a Pace Chaser. Keep that in mind when picking Rice Shower event options. You can also check our guide for the best Rice Shower build.

Let's look at the outcomes:

Training Inspiration

If you choose the top option, Rice loses 10 Energy in exchange for 20 Guts. The bottom option gives her 5 Energy and 15 Skill points instead.

Wonderful New Worlds

The top choice increases Stamina by 10. If you pick the bottom one, you’ll get a spread of +5 Speed and +5 Wisdom.

Looking on the Bright Side

Selecting the top gives Rice +5 Stamina and +10 Guts. Going for the bottom awards a Firm Conditions skill hint +1.

A Page about Apples

The top option hands out +10 Energy and +5 Skill points. The bottom is more complex: you might receive 30 Energy and 10 Skill points, or that same bonus along with -5 Speed, +5 Power, and the Slow Metabolism status. There’s a tradeoff here, so pay close attention.

Am I Enough?

Choosing the top gives a +20 boost to Guts, while the bottom is all about Power, bumping it up by 20.

Sweet & Lively Joy

With the top pick, both Speed and Stamina increase by 10. The bottom path is focused, providing 20 Wisdom instead.

I Am Enough

The top selection splits the difference, with +10 to both Guts and Wisdom. The bottom gives +10 Stamina and +10 Power.

Rice Shower Date Event choices

Some lore on Rice Shower (Image via Cyagames)

Here is a look at all the Rice Shower Date events:

Even When the Ladybugs Are Gone

Top pick gives +10 Stamina; bottom grants +10 Wisdom.

Even When Clouds Cover the Sky

Top increases Speed and Power by 5 each. Bottom adds 10 to Guts.

My Sun

There are three options this time: top gives +5 Guts and +5 Wisdom; middle supports +5 Speed and +5 Power; bottom delivers +10 Stamina.

I’ve Got This!

The top boosts Guts by 10. The bottom instead gives 10 Speed.

A Page about Sunsets

Top provides +5 Guts and +5 Power. The bottom route means +5 Stamina and +5 Wisdom.

This concludes our guide on all the Rice Shower event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

