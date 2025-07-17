The Hanshin Daishoten Race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby shows up during the second half of March in your senior year. It’s a key G2 event in Career Mode and one of the final long-distance races before the URA Finals. You’ll need at least 2,000 fans to enter, and the race itself runs 3000 meters on turf. If you're aiming for a strong season finish, clearing this one matters.

This race is held on the inner Hanshin track, moving to the right. It’s a turf, daytime event, with up to 16 runners. You won’t need to consider any special weather conditions; it usually plays out under sunny conditions. You’ll also gain more fans based on your placement; the higher you finish, the more fans you earn.

Requirements and details for the Hanshin Daishoten Race guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Special Week in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

Best characters to use for Hanshin Daishoten

To do well here, stick with runners who are rated A in both Long Distance and Turf. That makes it easier to handle the full stretch without running out of stamina. Some good options include

Gold Ship: This character stands out thanks to her raw stamina and power — she brings a +20% Stamina and +10% Power bonus, and her unique skill, Anchors Aweigh!, gives her a sustained speed boost halfway into the race. She’s chaotic but perfect for endurance-heavy events like this one.

This character stands out thanks to her raw stamina and power — she brings a +20% Stamina and +10% Power bonus, and her unique skill, Anchors Aweigh!, gives her a sustained speed boost halfway into the race. She’s chaotic but perfect for endurance-heavy events like this one. Special Week : This character is a reliable choice with +20% Speed and +10% Power, perfect for medium and adaptable builds. Her Shooting Star skill triggers during overtakes, giving a mid-to-late race speed boost that helps breaking away in tight groups.

This character is a reliable choice with +20% Speed and +10% Power, perfect for medium and adaptable builds. Her Shooting Star skill triggers during overtakes, giving a mid-to-late race speed boost that helps breaking away in tight groups. Mejiro McQueen: Mejiro McQueen balances Speed, Stamina, and Guts (+10% each), making her excellent for long-range control. Her skill Legacy of the Strong activates when challenged late, helping her overtake when it matters most.

Mejiro McQueen balances Speed, Stamina, and Guts (+10% each), making her excellent for long-range control. Her skill Legacy of the Strong activates when challenged late, helping her overtake when it matters most. Biwa Hayahide: This high-ceiling character shines in Medium and Long Distance as a Pace Chaser. If you’ve pulled her from a limited banner, she’s a solid long-term investment with a clear path to dominance once built right.

This high-ceiling character shines in Medium and Long Distance as a Pace Chaser. If you’ve pulled her from a limited banner, she’s a solid long-term investment with a clear path to dominance once built right. TM Opera O: This character brings flair and personality, but isn’t all show; she performs well on turf with the proper support and stats. While her antics are over the top, she has a decent racing potential in the hands of a focused trainer.

Each of these has solid base stats and distance compatibility for the Hanshin Daishoten Race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Recommended stats and race skills

Swinging Maestro skill in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

There are no specific stat thresholds for this race, but the usual rule applies —focus on Speed, Stamina, and Power. If your build includes positioning-related skills, consider boosting Wit as well.

For skills, the ones that help on corners and long straights are especially useful. Examples include

Swinging Maestro

Hanshin Racecourse

Long Straightaway

These skills help maintain speed and positioning, especially in the second half of the race.

Hanshin Daishoten Race rewards

Winning the Hanshin Daishoten Race gives you both guaranteed and random rewards.

Guaranteed rewards

Long Distance Shoes

Money

Random rewards

5 x Carats

Support Points

Goddess Statue

This concludes our guide for the Hanshin Daishoten Race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

