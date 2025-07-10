Best Biwa Hayahide build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Biwa Hayahide is a limited-time SSR character who will be available on the EN server of Umamusume: Pretty Derby from July 10 to July 22, 2025. Released alongside the Mejiro Palmer SSR Support Card, Biwa stands out as a top-tier Turf racer, best suited for the Pace Chaser and Late Surger roles.

This article will walk you through the best build for Biwa Hayahide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Biwa Hayahide build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

To make the best build for her, you’ll need to choose the right Support Cards. In Umamusume: Pretty Derby, your Support Card setup heavily affects training results and race performance. Each card offers unique skills and stat boosts when paired correctly. They can also give Hayahide a serious advantage in any race.

Learn how to build the best Biwa Hayahide setup in Umamusume: Pretty Derby for long-distance victories (Image via Cygames)

Support Cards also play a key role during training. As you train, characters from your Support Cards usually show up in the top-right of the screen. Working with them boosts your friendship level, and once it’s maxed out, they’ll grant a training buff that increases Hayahide's stat gains and reduces energy usage.

Best stats

Hayahide's primary stats should be Speed and Power, as both help her reach and maintain high top speeds throughout a race. With the right Support Cards, focusing on one of these two stats will naturally boost the other during training, making her build more efficiently.

As for her secondary stats, prioritize either Guts or Wit, as both improve skill activation and race positioning. Avoid investing too much in Stamina, since most of her Stamina needs will be covered through skills.

Best Support Cards

When building Biwa Hayahide’s Support Card deck, go with just two stat types to avoid spreading your training gains too thin. For the most efficient setup, opt for four Speed cards and two Power cards, as this combination will keep her focused and ensure growth in her key areas.

Best skills

Her skillset will mostly cover her Stamina needs, so focus your skill purchases on boosting performance. For standard distance races, aim to grab the following key skills for Hayahide:

Lone Wolf

Gourmand

Speed Star

Corner Connoisseur

This concludes our guide on the best Biwa Hayahide build in Pretty Derby. She can add strong Turf-racing capabilities to your team with her great stats and powerful late-race pushes, and following this guide while building her should help with the same.

You can also check out more articles on the game below:

