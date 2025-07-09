Mejiro McQueen in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a magnificent character who boasts long-distance running, meaning she has some of the best endurance stats in the game. As the trainer, you need to have the best Mejiro McQueen build to ensure victories in every race possible. Considering McQueen’s ability to recover fast, you can aim for mid and late-game race stages to help the character truly shine with a podium finish.

This article will highlight the best Mejiro McQueen build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

What is the best Mejiro McQueen build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby?

Mejiro McQueen is inherently strong in longer distances and so you should focus on maximizing her potential. Shorter length races are not completely suitable for this character and could hinder her performance with an unsuitable build. It is also important to note that McQueen performs best on turf tracks, so avoid putting her into dirt routes.

That said, here is a quick overview of the best Mejiro McQueen build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

Primary Stats: Being a long-distance runner, McQueen needs a lot of stamina, so you need to make sure to boost these numbers. You should also try to increase her Guts stat to overpower opponents on the track. This will allow the character to stay in the race for longer and eventually gain the top ranks.

Being a long-distance runner, McQueen needs a lot of stamina, so you need to make sure to boost these numbers. You should also try to increase her Guts stat to overpower opponents on the track. This will allow the character to stay in the race for longer and eventually gain the top ranks. Secondary Stats: Speed is one of the next crucial things, alongside Power. These two stats are important for the racer as they provide an overall balanced performance. Without the necessary Speed and Power, all of the endurance and recovery may not be useful.

Speed is one of the next crucial things, alongside Power. These two stats are important for the racer as they provide an overall balanced performance. Without the necessary Speed and Power, all of the endurance and recovery may not be useful. Optional Stats: You can choose to level up her Wits stat to ensure abilities are being used properly and at the correct timings. This can help you have a well-rounded character for long-distance running.

Mejiro McQueen in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Training for the Primary stats is important as it shapes the rest of the build by concentrating on the base strengths of the character. Keeping those numbers up will help you create a dependable build to win more races.

Card Setup

Mejiro McQueen in Umamusume: Pretty Derby performs best when you factor in her ability to run further and recover faster. This means that you would need to target her strengths with your card setup:

1 Guts Card

3 Stamina Cards

2 Speed Cards

You can try to use different card setups as well, which can help you find your character’s best qualities. But keep McQueen’s base strengths in mind while doing so to avoid as many negative consequences as possible.

Best Skills

There are several skills that you can use for Mejiro McQueen in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. However, you need to keep in mind that this character benefits from having Stamina and Recovery skills. As long as you can keep her endurance up for the race, you can score victories with ease with the Primary and Secondary Stats. Aim to stay in the first half of the pack when starting in the race and maintaining position to strengthen your abilities for the late stage of the track.

Fans can take a look at the official game website for more information about the characters, alongside some backstory. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

