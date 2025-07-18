  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Umamusume Pretty Derby celebrates #1 on Steam milestone: How to claim the Carats giveaway rewards

Umamusume Pretty Derby celebrates #1 on Steam milestone: How to claim the Carats giveaway rewards

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:21 GMT
Claim your rewards (Image via Cygames)
Claim your rewards (Image via Cygames)

Umamusume Pretty Derby has officially reached the #1 spot on Steam. To thank players for their support, Cygames is running a Carats (in-game currency) giveaway. As part of the celebration, all players can now claim 1,500 Carats through the in-game Presents menu.

Ad

To get your free Carats, head to the Main Menu, open the Presents section, and claim the reward. No extra steps, no special requirements, just log in and grab it while it’s available.

With that out of the way, let's look more into the current situation of the game and how it has been faring on Steam.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Umamusume Pretty Derby: Top seller on Steam, Carats giveaway, and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The celebratory Carats giveaway was announced as a thank-you to the community after the game surged to the top of Steam’s global top sellers list. Umamusume currently ranks among the top sellers on the platform and sits alongside heavy hitters like Counter-Strike 2, PUBG Battlegrounds, and Marvel Rivals on the top five free-to-play games list. It also climbed back into the list of top 20 most-played games on Steam, with a new peak of 87,453 concurrent players just two days ago.

Ad

The boost in player activity follows the launch of the game’s first major global content update. This update includes the “Brand New Friends” story event and features limited banners for characters Tokai Teio and Mejiro McQueen.

Also read: All Rice Shower event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

A look at the game’s current momentum

Since its global launch, Umamusume Pretty Derby has continued to grow steadily. It now holds a 94% “Very Positive” rating from over 15,000 Steam reviews (including a little over 900 negative reviews), indicating a strong reception that extends beyond initial hype. The recent improvements made to the game regarding Steam Deck compatibility, especially with anti-cheat now supported, have made it easier than ever for more players to jump in.

Ad

If you’re playing or thinking of returning to the game, now’s the right time. The Carats giveaway is live in Umamusume, the banners are exciting, and the game is clearly hitting its stride with a growing global audience.

Check out more articles on the game:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications