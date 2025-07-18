Umamusume Pretty Derby celebrates #1 on Steam milestone: How to claim the Carats giveaway rewards

Umamusume Pretty Derby has officially reached the #1 spot on Steam. To thank players for their support, Cygames is running a Carats (in-game currency) giveaway. As part of the celebration, all players can now claim 1,500 Carats through the in-game Presents menu.To get your free Carats, head to the Main Menu, open the Presents section, and claim the reward. No extra steps, no special requirements, just log in and grab it while it’s available. With that out of the way, let's look more into the current situation of the game and how it has been faring on Steam.Umamusume Pretty Derby: Top seller on Steam, Carats giveaway, and moreThe celebratory Carats giveaway was announced as a thank-you to the community after the game surged to the top of Steam’s global top sellers list. Umamusume currently ranks among the top sellers on the platform and sits alongside heavy hitters like Counter-Strike 2, PUBG Battlegrounds, and Marvel Rivals on the top five free-to-play games list. It also climbed back into the list of top 20 most-played games on Steam, with a new peak of 87,453 concurrent players just two days ago.The boost in player activity follows the launch of the game’s first major global content update. This update includes the “Brand New Friends” story event and features limited banners for characters Tokai Teio and Mejiro McQueen.Also read: All Rice Shower event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty DerbyA look at the game’s current momentumSince its global launch, Umamusume Pretty Derby has continued to grow steadily. It now holds a 94% “Very Positive” rating from over 15,000 Steam reviews (including a little over 900 negative reviews), indicating a strong reception that extends beyond initial hype. The recent improvements made to the game regarding Steam Deck compatibility, especially with anti-cheat now supported, have made it easier than ever for more players to jump in.If you’re playing or thinking of returning to the game, now’s the right time. The Carats giveaway is live in Umamusume, the banners are exciting, and the game is clearly hitting its stride with a growing global audience.Check out more articles on the game:Best beginner guide for Umamusume Pretty DerbyHow to complete the Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume Pretty DerbyHanshin Daishoten Race guide in Umamusume Pretty DerbyAll characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and how to unlock themHow to increase Potential in Umamusume: Pretty DerbyHow to easily win Team Trials races in Umamusume: Pretty DerbyHow to level up trainees and support cards in Umamusume: Pretty Derby