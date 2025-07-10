How to level up trainees and support cards in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

If you’re looking to get better results in Umamusume Pretty Derby, leveling up your trainees and support cards makes a huge difference. The game resets your stats at the start of each training run, but behind the scenes, enhancements carry a lot of weight. A stronger trainee and better support setup give you a real advantage, especially when you’re aiming to clear tougher goals or unlock higher ranks.

Let’s walk through exactly how to level them up, what resources you’ll need, and what to prioritize.

Umamusume Pretty Derby: Leveling up your trainees

Your trainees are the horse girls you choose for each Career Mode run. Even though they reset with each training, there’s plenty you can do in the background to boost their performance before you hit Start.

1) Raise their Potential level

Potential Level is a way to unlock more powerful skills your trainee can pick up during training. Each level (up to a max of 5) adds a new skill that she might randomly learn in future runs.

Here’s how to do it:

Go to the Enhance tab from the home screen.

tab from the home screen. Tap on Trainee , then Potential Level .

, then . Use materials you earn by playing Career Mode. These are usually dropped when you finish runs or complete challenges.

The skills you unlock here in this system can also show up as Legacy skills during inspiration events. So, the more you level potential, the more useful your trainee becomes in the long run.

2) Increase Star level

Raising a trainee’s star level is like giving her a permanent stat boost. When you star up a character,

Her base stats get stronger.

Her unique skill levels up and becomes more effective.

You’ll need Star Pieces to do this. These can come from

Story missions

Event rewards

The shop

Duplicates from gacha pulls (most commonly)

If you pull a duplicate character, you’ll get Statues, which you can trade for Star Pieces. Just be aware that the more you buy for the same character, the higher the cost goes over time.

If you’ve got a favorite Umamusume that you’re always training, investing in her star level will pay off, especially in Legend Races or events with tight stat goals.

Umamusume Pretty Derby: Leveling up your support cards

Support cards don’t get all the spotlight, but they’re just as important if not more. These cards affect what stats your trainee gains, how often certain events appear, and how easy it is to build friendship bonuses during training.

From the Enhance > Support Card screen, you can select any card and start leveling it up. All you need are

Monies

Support Points

These two resources are earned from just about everything like Career Mode runs, event participation, daily logins, and more.

As you level up a support card, you unlock things like

A stronger starting friendship bond.

Better energy and mood boosts during training.

Higher chance of triggering powerful support events.

It’s a low-cost, high-impact way to immediately improve your training results.

Support cards can’t reach their full potential unless you unlimit (or uncap) them. That means raising the level cap so you can keep upgrading.

To uncap a card,

Use duplicates.

Or use Support Card Pieces to do it bit by bit.

Uncap a support card four times to fully max out its potential. Each time you uncap, the max level increases, and the bonuses get better.

