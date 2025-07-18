How to complete the Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a key G1 event that shows up in June, just before the final stretch toward the URA Finals. You’ll need 15,000 fans to enter, making it a mid-to-late game hurdle for many horsegirls. The race runs 1600 meters on Turf, taking place at the Tokyo racetrack, and is one of the most intense Mile events you’ll face during the main campaign in this game.

Ad

This Daytime Spring race features a left-turn Tokyo course with 18 participants. There are no odd weather effects to worry about, so your focus should be purely on tuning builds for short bursts of explosive speed. Clearing Yasuda Kinen helps round out your fan count and prepare your character for tougher G1 events later in the season.

Requirements and details for the Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Race info and more (Image via Cygames)

Best characters for Yasuda Kinen race

Ad

Trending

Here are some characters who have a good track record in Mile races and can handle the pressure:

Vodka : She’s one of the more common picks for Mile/Medium races. Vodka shines as a Late Surger and works best when supported by a strong training plan that emphasizes Speed and Stamina. She’s also flexible enough to be trained as a Pace Chaser if needed.

: She’s one of the more common picks for Mile/Medium races. Vodka shines as a Late Surger and works best when supported by a strong training plan that emphasizes Speed and Stamina. She’s also flexible enough to be trained as a Pace Chaser if needed. El Condor Pasa : A solid pick for new players, she fits into multiple running styles and performs well across various races. Her flexibility between the Pace Chaser and Late Surger styles gives you more room to tweak strategy mid-training.

: A solid pick for new players, she fits into multiple running styles and performs well across various races. Her flexibility between the Pace Chaser and Late Surger styles gives you more room to tweak strategy mid-training. Taiki Shuttle : This runner is built specifically for Mile events. Her skills trigger when she’s leading or near the front of the pack, and she’s reliable in both Front Runner and Pace Chaser setups.

: This runner is built specifically for Mile events. Her skills trigger when she’s leading or near the front of the pack, and she’s reliable in both Front Runner and Pace Chaser setups. Oguri Cap: This three-star horsegirl is another flexible runner who can work as a Pace Chaser or a Late Surger. With the right build, she can comfortably handle the Yasuda Kinen.

Ad

Also read: Hanshin Daishoten Race guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Best skills to equip for Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Certain skills give a notable edge in this race. These are some of the most useful ones:

Mile Straightaways

Sunny Days

Left-Handed

Swinging Maestro

Tokyo Racecourse

When it comes to stats, there’s no unique stat requirement for this race, but focusing on Speed and Stamina should be your top priority for a clean run.

Ad

Rewards for Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

If you manage to finish the race strong, here’s what you’ll walk away with:

Guaranteed rewards:

Mile Shoes

Yasuda Kinen Winner’s Sash

Monies

Fans (the number depends on your final position)

Random drops:

Support Points

Goddess Statue

5x Carats

That covers everything you need to know about completing the Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Check out: All Rice Shower event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.