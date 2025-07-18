How to complete the Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:58 GMT
A guide to complete Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
A guide to complete Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

The Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a key G1 event that shows up in June, just before the final stretch toward the URA Finals. You’ll need 15,000 fans to enter, making it a mid-to-late game hurdle for many horsegirls. The race runs 1600 meters on Turf, taking place at the Tokyo racetrack, and is one of the most intense Mile events you’ll face during the main campaign in this game.

This Daytime Spring race features a left-turn Tokyo course with 18 participants. There are no odd weather effects to worry about, so your focus should be purely on tuning builds for short bursts of explosive speed. Clearing Yasuda Kinen helps round out your fan count and prepare your character for tougher G1 events later in the season.

Requirements and details for the Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Race info and more
Race info and more (Image via Cygames)

Best characters for Yasuda Kinen race

Here are some characters who have a good track record in Mile races and can handle the pressure:

  • Vodka: She’s one of the more common picks for Mile/Medium races. Vodka shines as a Late Surger and works best when supported by a strong training plan that emphasizes Speed and Stamina. She’s also flexible enough to be trained as a Pace Chaser if needed.
  • El Condor Pasa: A solid pick for new players, she fits into multiple running styles and performs well across various races. Her flexibility between the Pace Chaser and Late Surger styles gives you more room to tweak strategy mid-training.
  • Taiki Shuttle: This runner is built specifically for Mile events. Her skills trigger when she’s leading or near the front of the pack, and she’s reliable in both Front Runner and Pace Chaser setups.
  • Oguri Cap: This three-star horsegirl is another flexible runner who can work as a Pace Chaser or a Late Surger. With the right build, she can comfortably handle the Yasuda Kinen.
Best skills to equip for Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Certain skills give a notable edge in this race. These are some of the most useful ones:

  • Mile Straightaways
  • Sunny Days
  • Left-Handed
  • Swinging Maestro
  • Tokyo Racecourse

When it comes to stats, there’s no unique stat requirement for this race, but focusing on Speed and Stamina should be your top priority for a clean run.

Rewards for Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

If you manage to finish the race strong, here’s what you’ll walk away with:

Guaranteed rewards:

  • Mile Shoes
  • Yasuda Kinen Winner’s Sash
  • Monies
  • Fans (the number depends on your final position)

Random drops:

  • Support Points
  • Goddess Statue
  • 5x Carats

That covers everything you need to know about completing the Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

