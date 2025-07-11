Best Oguri Cap build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Oguri Cap is a three-star horsegirl who is considered an incredible racer in Umamusume: Pretty Derby due to her well-rounded stats. As you progress in Career Mode, you'll get opportunities to level up her abilities. However, you'll need to invest your resources carefully. Trying to upgrade all of her stats equally will not help you. Instead, you'll need to prioritize the ones that scale with her playstyle.

That said, here's a guide on the best Oguri Cap build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Creating the best Oguri Cap build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Oguri Cap in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Cap scales with the Late Surger racing style. Thus, she'll aim for first position during the final stretches of a match. This racing style is suited for Long (distance) races. Alternatively, you can also build Oguri Cap around the Pace Chaser playstyle for shorter races.

Build strategy

Focus on increasing Speed and Power, then Stamina.

Don't prioritize Guts and Wit.

Make sure to keep her mood on the positive side.

Participate in G1 races to earn more skill points (SP).

Stats

Primary stats

Here are the main elements you should focus on for Cap:

Level up both Power and Speed. Keep them both around 700+.

Secondary stats

Keep Stamina at 500-600.

at 500-600. Don't prioritize Wit unless you're creating a skill-heavy build.

unless you're creating a skill-heavy build. Guts should have the lowest priority.

Support Card loadout

For a well-rounded build:

2 Speed

2 Power

1 Stamina

1 Wit

If you're preparing a long-distance build:

2 Speed

2 Stamina

1 Power

1 Wit

Best skills

Cap's unique skill is called Victory Pulse. It increases her probability of breaking out of the pack in the final 200 meters of the race. Thus, look for skills that complement Victory Pulse, meaning those that:

Activate near the end of the race

Are effective on Dirt or Long (distance) tracks

Replenish Stamina

Some recommended skills for Cap are Final Sprint and Stamina Keeper.

This concludes our Oguri Cap build guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

