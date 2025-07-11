Best Oguri Cap build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Oguri Cap is a three-star horsegirl who is considered an incredible racer in Umamusume: Pretty Derby due to her well-rounded stats. As you progress in Career Mode, you'll get opportunities to level up her abilities. However, you'll need to invest your resources carefully. Trying to upgrade all of her stats equally will not help you. Instead, you'll need to prioritize the ones that scale with her playstyle.
That said, here's a guide on the best Oguri Cap build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Creating the best Oguri Cap build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Cap scales with the Late Surger racing style. Thus, she'll aim for first position during the final stretches of a match. This racing style is suited for Long (distance) races. Alternatively, you can also build Oguri Cap around the Pace Chaser playstyle for shorter races.
Also read: Gold Ship build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
Build strategy
- Focus on increasing Speed and Power, then Stamina.
- Don't prioritize Guts and Wit.
- Make sure to keep her mood on the positive side.
- Participate in G1 races to earn more skill points (SP).
Stats
Primary stats
Here are the main elements you should focus on for Cap:
- Level up both Power and Speed. Keep them both around 700+.
Secondary stats
- Keep Stamina at 500-600.
- Don't prioritize Wit unless you're creating a skill-heavy build.
- Guts should have the lowest priority.
Also read: Best Vodka build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
Support Card loadout
For a well-rounded build:
- 2 Speed
- 2 Power
- 1 Stamina
- 1 Wit
If you're preparing a long-distance build:
- 2 Speed
- 2 Stamina
- 1 Power
- 1 Wit
Also read: Umamusume Pretty Derby reroll guide
Best skills
Cap's unique skill is called Victory Pulse. It increases her probability of breaking out of the pack in the final 200 meters of the race. Thus, look for skills that complement Victory Pulse, meaning those that:
- Activate near the end of the race
- Are effective on Dirt or Long (distance) tracks
- Replenish Stamina
Some recommended skills for Cap are Final Sprint and Stamina Keeper.
This concludes our Oguri Cap build guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Check out our other articles on the game:
- Cash shop guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby: What to purchase and avoid
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Complete Trophy Room guide
- How to increase Potential in Umamusume Pretty Derby
- Best Taiki Shuttle build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
- Best Symboli Rudolf build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.