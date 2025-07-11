If you're aiming to build the best Symboli Rudolf in Umamusume Pretty Derby, you're looking at one of the most balanced and efficient pace chasers in the entire roster. Known as the Emperor and the student council president at Tracen Academy, she is a strong Leader who performs well in medium-distance races. And with the right build, she becomes reliable in both story progression and PvP.

On that note, here is the best Symboli Rudolf build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby.

How to train Symboli Rudolf in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Symboli Rudolf in Umamusume Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

During Symboli Rudolf's training phase, it’s important to focus on building friendships with your support cards as early as possible. You can monitor this using the friendship bar located in the top-right corner of the training screen. Strengthening these bonds allows support characters to trigger better training results and more link-up bonuses throughout your run.

Stats for Symboli Rudolf in Umamusume Pretty Derby

1) Primary stats

Speed should be your top priority when training Symboli Rudolf. It directly impacts her top speed during races, and with her late-game surge abilities, it plays a big role in how she finishes. Aim to push Speed training to Level 4 within the first 20–30 training days. If you can raise her Speed stat to A rank or higher, she’ll be able to win most races even if other stats are slightly behind.

2) Secondary stats

Focus on Stamina, as it enables her to maintain her pace throughout the race and avoid burnout. Try to raise this to at least B rank in the game. Similarly, Power affects acceleration and cornering, and also deserves at least a B rank.

3) Other stats

Guts help in the final stretch, but don’t need to be pushed beyond 350. Wit will naturally rise as you train, so there’s no need to focus on it directly.

Support card loadout and skills for Symboli Rudolf

When building Symboli Rudolf in Umamusume Pretty Derby, it’s best to keep her support card setup simple and focused. A solid combination of three Speed and three Stamina cards works well, playing into her strengths as a mid-distance leader. Speed gives her the push needed for strong finishes, while the latter helps her stay consistent through the Middle Leg.

For the borrowed sixth slot, choose a high-level Speed or Stamina card from a top trainer to boost her stats and overall race performance further.

Performing Rudolf (Image via Cygames)

Now, race skills are designed for front-running strategies. Late Positioning helps her stay in control during key race phases. Professor of Curvature increases her speed at a random point on a random corner. At the same time, her unique skill, Behold Thine Emperor’s Divine Might, activates during the Final Leg after three overtakes. It gives her a strong speed boost on the final straight, which is ideal for securing late-race wins.

Innate and awakening skills

Rudolf’s skill set includes a solid mix of innate, awakening, and event-based skills that support her role as a front-runner. Her innate skills are Corner Adept, Tether, and Preferred Position. As she awakens, she gains access to Subdued Late Surgers, Dominator, Pace Chaser Corners, and Professor of Curvature at Level 5.

Additionally, she can acquire the event skill Rainy Days, which provides a boost to her Guts stat during rainy weather conditions.

This wraps up our Symboli Rudolf build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby. For more articles on the game, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.

