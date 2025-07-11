Best Tokai Teio build guide in Umamusume

There are many characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, but among them, Tokai Teio is perhaps one of the most enthusiastic of the lot. Described as "A bright, bubbly Umamusume with a natural knack for racing," she's looked up to the student council president, Symboli Rudolf, for as long as she can remember.

This admiration helped mold and motivate her to become the number one racer. She has boundless confidence, owing to which she's also one of the S-Tier characters you can use in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. This guide will help you unlock her full potential.

Tokai Teio build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Tokai Teio (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

One of the chief things to keep in mind is that Tokai Teio is best suited for Medium and Long-Range Races. To get the best results, ensure her mood is always top-tier. This will ensure sublime performance on the track. Her bonuses include a +20% Speed and +10% Stamina growth. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby: Tokai Teio Training

Given that she's best-suited to Medium and Long-Distance Races, your goal will be to ensure her Stamina and Speed are on point. When training, these two aspects of the character have to be kept in mind. The priority should be Speed, followed by Stamina, and lastly, Power.

Primary and Secondary stats for Tokai Teio

Primary and Secondary stats for Tokai Teio (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

Speed will always be your priority. Aim to get to at least 700 Speed to ensure she's capable enough of holding her own. Next on the list is Power. Having around 500 Power should suffice to ensure her performance is stable and allow her to get a boost near the end of the race.

Once Speed and Power have been ticked off the list, the next two important stats are Stamina and Wit. With Tokai Teio being a Medium to Long-Ranger Runner, Stamina is necessary, and getting it to 500/600 should suffice. As for Wit, you're going to need to keep it above 400 on average.

Support Card Loadout and Skills for Tokai Teio

Coming to Support Cards, depending on when you have available, you can use them to your advantage; however, using these types will give you the best results:

3 Speed Cards

2 Stamina Cards

1 Power or Wit Card

Lastly, coming to skills, you could pick Leader and Pacing, which will help Tokai Teio outshine her opponents. As for Legacy Choices, Special Week and Mejiro McQueen are solid.

