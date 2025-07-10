All stats and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a gacha title that focuses on horse racing, but with horsegirls instead of actual steeds. Thus, Speed and other stats will play a major role in how the racers perform. It is important to understand each element and how it affects the participants. Furthermore, each racer has their own specialty, so trying to improve all stats is a bad move. Investing in the appropriate areas is what you should focus on instead.

Ad

This article lists all stats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and their effects.

All stats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and their effects

All stats in Umamusume (Image via Cygames)

There are a total of five stats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

Ad

Trending

Speed

Considering that you're racing other opponents, Speed is the most important stat in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. It governs how fast a person runs. The higher the number, the quicker the horsegirl. While Speed should be the first priority, it doesn't mean you should neglect other stats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Also read: Umamusume Pretty Derby reroll guide

Stamina

Stamina governs how long your racer can maintain her top Speed. If you place someone with low Stamina in a long-distance race, she'll slow down exponentially in the final stretches, even if she has high Speed. While this stat is tied to the track distance, you should aim to increase it irrespective. The final stretches of a race are extremely important, and you don't want your racer to slow down at that time.

Ad

Power

Power governs the racer's acceleration, that is, how long it takes her to reach the top Speed. It also affects how consistently the horsegirl can move to the front of the pack mid-race (important for Pace-Chasers). If your racer has low power, it might result in a slow start, which can lessen her chances of securing first position. Running on dirt tracks will require more Power than on turf.

Also read: Best beginner guide for Umamusume Pretty Derby

Ad

Guts

Guts usually isn't as important as other stats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, since its function is more situational. It dictates whether you slow down or keep the pace when your Stamina runs out, especially when you're competing with another racer. Guts acts as a secondary energy bar, and becomes more important in long-distance races. However, if you have enough Stamina to last the entire race, this stat doesn't hold much value.

Ad

Guts isn't an unnecessary stat that you shouldn't invest in, as there are a few Guts-focused builds. However, in many cases, it has the lowest priority, and should be upgraded after other stats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are high enough.

Wits

Wits determines the probability of activating a skill in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. They are important abilities that provide power-ups to racers. Activating one at the right time can be an immense help.

Ad

There are two side effects of the stat on racers. One, having high Wits lessens the probability of racers making a late start or any other mistakes. Second, a high enough amount of the same stat will reduce the probability of a horsegirl entering Rushed, which is a status effect where a racer will consume unnecessary energy and waste it. Without sufficient Wits, the chances of a horsegirl making mistakes increases.

Ad

Check out Sportskeeda's other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.