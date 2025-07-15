El Condor Pasa in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a very energetic two-star runner who thrives on flair and front-running tactics. With solid growth potential in Speed and Power, she’s well-suited for leading the pack. As her trainer, your job is to guide her through training, races, and special events, all while making choices that directly impact her stats, energy, mood, and skill set.

Making the right decisions is key to building her into a world-class champion. To make that easier, here’s a complete breakdown of all El Condor Pasa event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

El Condor Pasa event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Here are all the key events, their available choices, and the results you can expect from each one.

El Condor Pasa in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

A Personalized Mask

El Condor is crafting a new hero mask and asks for your opinion.

Top option: +10 Speed

+10 Speed Bottom option: +10 Power

Salsa Roja

While cooking, El Condor debates whether to go bold or safe with the spice levels.

Top option: +10 Stamina

+10 Stamina Bottom option: +10 Power

Go for the Extra-Large Pizza

She’s eyeing a massive pizza, and you help her decide whether to go all-in.

Top option: +10 Power, +15 Skill Points

+10 Power, +15 Skill Points Bottom option: Soft Step skill hint +1 (improves stamina usage in late phases)

Hot and Spicy

After a fiery meal, she starts sweating.

Top option: +10 Energy, +5 Skill Points

+10 Energy, +5 Skill Points Bottom option: One of two results: - +30 Energy, +10 Skill Points, or the same, but also -5 Speed, +5 Power, and gain Slow Metabolism (negative status)

Determination of the World’s Strongest

El Condor wants to be the strongest in the world.

Top option: +20 Power

+20 Power Bottom option: +20 Stamina

Cactus Feast

You both stumble upon a giant cactus feast, and El Condor is excited.

Top option: +10 Speed, +10 Stamina

+10 Speed, +10 Stamina Bottom option: +20 Wisdom

Song of Courage

After reflecting on her recent race, she’s ready to power up.

Top option: +20 Power, small chance to get Fast Learner (positive status)

+20 Power, small chance to get Fast Learner (positive status) Bottom option: +10 Speed, +10 Power, same chance to get Fast Learner

The Wrestler I Admire

El Condor gets emotional talking about her favorite wrestling star.

Top option: +10 Stamina

+10 Stamina Bottom option: +10 Speed

Shocking Retirement

She hears news of a surprise retirement and gets fired up.

Top option: +10 Guts

+10 Guts Bottom option: +10 Power

Renewed Resolve

After a tough race, she regains her spirit and asks how to move forward.

Top option: +10 Guts

+10 Guts Middle option: +10 Stamina

+10 Stamina Bottom option: +5 Speed, +5 Stamina

The Academy at Night

A quiet nighttime moment gives you both time to reflect.

Top option: +1 Mood, +5 Guts

+1 Mood, +5 Guts Bottom option: +10 Energy

Flower Language

You both discuss the meaning of flowers while relaxing after training.

Top option: +1 Mood, +5 Wisdom

+1 Mood, +5 Wisdom Bottom option: +10 Energy

That concludes our guide on all El Condor Pasa event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Whether you're optimizing her for Speed-heavy races or building a more balanced stat spread, making the right choices along the way will help her reach the top.

