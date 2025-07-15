El Condor Pasa in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a very energetic two-star runner who thrives on flair and front-running tactics. With solid growth potential in Speed and Power, she’s well-suited for leading the pack. As her trainer, your job is to guide her through training, races, and special events, all while making choices that directly impact her stats, energy, mood, and skill set.
Making the right decisions is key to building her into a world-class champion. To make that easier, here’s a complete breakdown of all El Condor Pasa event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
El Condor Pasa event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Here are all the key events, their available choices, and the results you can expect from each one.
A Personalized Mask
El Condor is crafting a new hero mask and asks for your opinion.
- Top option: +10 Speed
- Bottom option: +10 Power
Salsa Roja
While cooking, El Condor debates whether to go bold or safe with the spice levels.
- Top option: +10 Stamina
- Bottom option: +10 Power
Go for the Extra-Large Pizza
She’s eyeing a massive pizza, and you help her decide whether to go all-in.
- Top option: +10 Power, +15 Skill Points
- Bottom option: Soft Step skill hint +1 (improves stamina usage in late phases)
Hot and Spicy
After a fiery meal, she starts sweating.
- Top option: +10 Energy, +5 Skill Points
- Bottom option: One of two results: - +30 Energy, +10 Skill Points, or the same, but also -5 Speed, +5 Power, and gain Slow Metabolism (negative status)
Determination of the World’s Strongest
El Condor wants to be the strongest in the world.
- Top option: +20 Power
- Bottom option: +20 Stamina
Cactus Feast
You both stumble upon a giant cactus feast, and El Condor is excited.
- Top option: +10 Speed, +10 Stamina
- Bottom option: +20 Wisdom
Song of Courage
After reflecting on her recent race, she’s ready to power up.
- Top option: +20 Power, small chance to get Fast Learner (positive status)
- Bottom option: +10 Speed, +10 Power, same chance to get Fast Learner
The Wrestler I Admire
El Condor gets emotional talking about her favorite wrestling star.
- Top option: +10 Stamina
- Bottom option: +10 Speed
Shocking Retirement
She hears news of a surprise retirement and gets fired up.
- Top option: +10 Guts
- Bottom option: +10 Power
Renewed Resolve
After a tough race, she regains her spirit and asks how to move forward.
- Top option: +10 Guts
- Middle option: +10 Stamina
- Bottom option: +5 Speed, +5 Stamina
The Academy at Night
A quiet nighttime moment gives you both time to reflect.
- Top option: +1 Mood, +5 Guts
- Bottom option: +10 Energy
Flower Language
You both discuss the meaning of flowers while relaxing after training.
- Top option: +1 Mood, +5 Wisdom
- Bottom option: +10 Energy
That concludes our guide on all El Condor Pasa event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Whether you're optimizing her for Speed-heavy races or building a more balanced stat spread, making the right choices along the way will help her reach the top.
