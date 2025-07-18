How to easily win Team Trials races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Team Trials races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby make up the game's ranked PvP mode. In this mode, you can form your own teams with your Uma girls and compete against others. These teams compete in races of various lengths, so it's best to have a well-rounded one with stats suiting different race tracks. Your performance decides your ranking, and that, in turn, earns you certain rewards.

Ad

This article will explain how it all works and how you can easily win your Team Trials races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

How to win your matches easily in Team Trials races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

How does it work?

Winning first place rewards you with the most points (Image via Cygames)

The Team Trials races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby allow you to assign Uma girls to five different race roles:

Ad

Trending

Short

Mile

Medium

Long

Dirt

You must assign a well-trained character fit for the role in order to take your first step towards victory. For instance, Sakura Bakushin O is excellent for Short races. Naturally, assigning her to the Long race category will result in losses.

Therefore, assign a well-trained Uma girl to the role that fits her well. The races are simulated, and victory depends on factors such as strategy, team composition, Support Cards, etc. The more you win, the higher your score on the leaderboard.

Ad

The Team Trials scoreboard resets every week. Therefore, you will find your score to be zero at the start of every week. You must compete and accumulate points in order to get back in the lead. Now, let's discuss how to win.

How to win

Use items to boost mood and change track conditions (Image via Cygames)

Naturally, you need to assign the right character to the right category. You get points when the character has appropriate skills for the race category assigned to them. So, use Uma girls with high Power and Speed for Short races, and high-Stamina ones for Long races to earn more points.

Ad

Here are more pointers to keep in mind while participating in the Team Trials races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

Use Support Cards that boost your character's core stat. This will help them perform better in their given category.

Prioritize skill learning. Skills like Final Corner and Last Spurt will always prove to be helpful across all races and characters. Also, train skills in areas where your characters are lacking.

Don't use two Umamusume with the same running style; otherwise, they'll become a problem for one another, costing you points.

You can use items to boost your characters' Mood. Characters with better Mood stats will perform better in races.

Ad

These were some pointers to keep in mind while building your team and before you start the race. However, they may not be enough to take you to the finish line if you haven't trained your Umamusume properly.

You can access the Team Trials from the Race menu (Image via Cygames)

Train Power and Speed in your Uma girls. If the Power stat is too low, your runners may not be able to reach their highest potential speeds in time. Train the Guts stat for your characters so that when they are the Front Runners, they can run just fast enough to outperform the opponents in the Team Trials races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Ad

Lastly, train your runners' Wits stats to help them keep their positioning during races, and always focus on Support Cards and valuable skills before entering Team Trials races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Read more Umamusume: Pretty Derby-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.