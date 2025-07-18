All TM Opera O event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

TM Opera O in Umamusume: Pretty Derby fit for long races. The game focuses on a variety of characters, each with unique stats, personalities, and storylines. Some are ideal choices for short- and medium-length races, while others, like TM Opera O, are just right for longer ones.
This article will go over all the TM Opera O event choices in Umamusume: Pretty Derby as well as their effects on the character's build.
Umamusume: Pretty Derby TM Opera O event choices and effects
In Umamusume: Pretty Derby, one of your main functions is to train your Uma girls and boost their stats for better performance. This can be achieved through training paths. Each character has their own set of events, which lets trainers improve their stats.
For TM Opera O, focus on Speed and Stamina while making choices. During events, you'll often encounter dialogue choices, and each choice reflects a different effect. Here are all the events and their choices:
Fantastic Voyeur
- Option 1 (Top): Power +10
- Option 2 (Bottom): Wisdom +10
Blinding Beauty
- Option 1: Energy -10, Power +20
- Option 2: Speed +10
Bring Me Your Finest
- Option 1: Speed +10, Skill points +15
- Option 2: Non-Standard Distance hint +1
Battle of Kings: The Great Ramen War
- Option 1: Energy +10, Skill points +5
- Option 2: Energy +30 and Skill points +10, or Energy +30, Skill points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, plus you get Slow Metabolism status
Fit for a King
- Option 1: Wisdom +20
- Option 2: Power +20
For My Admirer
- Option 1: Stamina +10, Guts +10
- Option 2: Speed +20
Strength of Will
- Option 1: Wisdom +20 and possibly Fast Learner status
- Option 2: Speed +10, Power +10, possible Speed +20, and you may recieve Fast Learner status
The Princess in Pajamas
- Option 1: Speed +10
- Option 2: Stamina +10
What the Mirror Reflects
- Option 1: Wisdom +10
- Option 2: Guts +10
My Radiance is Yours
- Option 1: Power +10
- Option 2: Guts +10
- Option 3: Wisdom +10
Maintaining Magnificence
- Option 1: Speed +10
- Option 2: Wisdom +10
Evening Opera O Theater
- Option 1: Power +10
- Option 2: Energy +10
These are all the choices you'll face in for TM Opera O's event choices in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Optimize her Stamina and Speed to get the best results out of this long length race Uma girl.
