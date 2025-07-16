  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All Sakura Bakushin O event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

All Sakura Bakushin O event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 16, 2025 19:42 GMT
This article explains all of Sakura Bakushin O
This article explains all of Sakura Bakushin O's event choices (Image via Cygames)

Sakura Bakushin O is a character in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. She is best described as a short-range sprinter who can be very effective if the Speed stat is boosted. The game offers players various training paths for their characters, and depending on their choices, the Uma girls progress. Therefore, making the right choices is crucial.

Ad

This article goes over all Sakura Bakushin O Event choices and the impact they have on gameplay and stats.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Sakura Bakushin O event choices and what they do

Sakura Bakushin O in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)
Sakura Bakushin O in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

One of the most important aspects of Umamusume: Pretty Derby is that various training events help boost different stats for your Uma girls. Therefore, when you go through the various Sakura Bakushin O events, you need to make the right choices to help this character benefit as much as possible.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sakura Bakushin O is brilliant at short races, but when it comes to long-range, she falls short due to stamina issues. Focus on Speed to strengthen her.

You usually get two dialogue choices during training. They produce different results and impact Sakura Bakushin O's training in various ways. Here are the choices and their results:

The Bakushin Book

  • Option 1(Top option): Wisdom +10
  • Option 2(Bottom option): Stamina +10

The Voices of the Students

Ad
  • Option 1: Energy -10, Stamina +10, and Power +10
  • Option 2: Speed +10

Solving Riddles, Bakushin Style

  • Option 1: Guts +10 and Skill points +15
  • Option 2: Nakayama Racecourse hint +1

Bakushin? Class?

  • Option 1: Energy +10 and Skill points +5
  • Option 2: Energy +30 and Skill points +10, or Energy +30, Skill points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, and Slow Metabolism status

Bakushin in Signature Racewear

  • Option 1: Power +10, Guts +10, and the possibility to get Hot Topic status
  • Option 2: Wisdom +20 and possible Hot Topic status

A Day Without a Class Rep

Ad
  • Option 1: Speed +20
  • Option 2: Power +20

Bakushin for Love

  • Option 1: Stamina +10, Wisdom +10
  • Option 2: Guts +20

Bakushin-ing with a Classmate

  • Option 1: Power +5, Guts +5
  • Option 2: Speed +5, Wisdom +5

The Best Bakushin

  • Option 1: Wisdom +10
  • Option 2: Stamina +5, Guts +5

Bakushin, Now and Forever

  • Option 1: Speed +10
  • Option 2: Guts +5, Wisdom +5
  • Option 3: Power +10

Together with Someone Important

  • Option 1: Guts +10
  • Option 2: Speed +5, Stamina +5

The Speed King

  • Option 1: Power +5, Wisdom +5
  • Option 2: Stamina +10

These are all the choices you will come across in the Sakura Bakushin O event in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Try to maximize her Speed and Stamina stats, as these will make her more efficient during races. Prioritize Wisdom as well to use her skills better.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications