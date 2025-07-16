All Sakura Bakushin O event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Sakura Bakushin O is a character in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. She is best described as a short-range sprinter who can be very effective if the Speed stat is boosted. The game offers players various training paths for their characters, and depending on their choices, the Uma girls progress. Therefore, making the right choices is crucial.

This article goes over all Sakura Bakushin O Event choices and the impact they have on gameplay and stats.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Sakura Bakushin O event choices and what they do

Sakura Bakushin O in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

One of the most important aspects of Umamusume: Pretty Derby is that various training events help boost different stats for your Uma girls. Therefore, when you go through the various Sakura Bakushin O events, you need to make the right choices to help this character benefit as much as possible.

Sakura Bakushin O is brilliant at short races, but when it comes to long-range, she falls short due to stamina issues. Focus on Speed to strengthen her.

You usually get two dialogue choices during training. They produce different results and impact Sakura Bakushin O's training in various ways. Here are the choices and their results:

The Bakushin Book

Option 1(Top option): Wisdom +10

Wisdom +10 Option 2(Bottom option): Stamina +10

The Voices of the Students

Option 1: Energy -10, Stamina +10, and Power +10

Energy -10, Stamina +10, and Power +10 Option 2: Speed +10

Solving Riddles, Bakushin Style

Option 1: Guts +10 and Skill points +15

Guts +10 and Skill points +15 Option 2: Nakayama Racecourse hint +1

Bakushin? Class?

Option 1: Energy +10 and Skill points +5

Energy +10 and Skill points +5 Option 2: Energy +30 and Skill points +10, or Energy +30, Skill points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, and Slow Metabolism status

Bakushin in Signature Racewear

Option 1: Power +10, Guts +10, and the possibility to get Hot Topic status

Power +10, Guts +10, and the possibility to get Hot Topic status Option 2: Wisdom +20 and possible Hot Topic status

A Day Without a Class Rep

Option 1: Speed +20

Speed +20 Option 2: Power +20

Bakushin for Love

Option 1: Stamina +10, Wisdom +10

Stamina +10, Wisdom +10 Option 2: Guts +20

Bakushin-ing with a Classmate

Option 1: Power +5, Guts +5

Power +5, Guts +5 Option 2: Speed +5, Wisdom +5

The Best Bakushin

Option 1: Wisdom +10

Wisdom +10 Option 2: Stamina +5, Guts +5

Bakushin, Now and Forever

Option 1 : Speed +10

: Speed +10 Option 2: Guts +5, Wisdom +5

Guts +5, Wisdom +5 Option 3: Power +10

Together with Someone Important

Option 1: Guts +10

Guts +10 Option 2: Speed +5, Stamina +5

The Speed King

Option 1: Power +5, Wisdom +5

Power +5, Wisdom +5 Option 2: Stamina +10

These are all the choices you will come across in the Sakura Bakushin O event in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Try to maximize her Speed and Stamina stats, as these will make her more efficient during races. Prioritize Wisdom as well to use her skills better.

