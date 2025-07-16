All Sakura Bakushin O event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Sakura Bakushin O is a character in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. She is best described as a short-range sprinter who can be very effective if the Speed stat is boosted. The game offers players various training paths for their characters, and depending on their choices, the Uma girls progress. Therefore, making the right choices is crucial.
This article goes over all Sakura Bakushin O Event choices and the impact they have on gameplay and stats.
Umamusume: Pretty Derby Sakura Bakushin O event choices and what they do
One of the most important aspects of Umamusume: Pretty Derby is that various training events help boost different stats for your Uma girls. Therefore, when you go through the various Sakura Bakushin O events, you need to make the right choices to help this character benefit as much as possible.
Sakura Bakushin O is brilliant at short races, but when it comes to long-range, she falls short due to stamina issues. Focus on Speed to strengthen her.
You usually get two dialogue choices during training. They produce different results and impact Sakura Bakushin O's training in various ways. Here are the choices and their results:
The Bakushin Book
- Option 1(Top option): Wisdom +10
- Option 2(Bottom option): Stamina +10
The Voices of the Students
- Option 1: Energy -10, Stamina +10, and Power +10
- Option 2: Speed +10
Solving Riddles, Bakushin Style
- Option 1: Guts +10 and Skill points +15
- Option 2: Nakayama Racecourse hint +1
Bakushin? Class?
- Option 1: Energy +10 and Skill points +5
- Option 2: Energy +30 and Skill points +10, or Energy +30, Skill points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, and Slow Metabolism status
Bakushin in Signature Racewear
- Option 1: Power +10, Guts +10, and the possibility to get Hot Topic status
- Option 2: Wisdom +20 and possible Hot Topic status
A Day Without a Class Rep
- Option 1: Speed +20
- Option 2: Power +20
Bakushin for Love
- Option 1: Stamina +10, Wisdom +10
- Option 2: Guts +20
Bakushin-ing with a Classmate
- Option 1: Power +5, Guts +5
- Option 2: Speed +5, Wisdom +5
The Best Bakushin
- Option 1: Wisdom +10
- Option 2: Stamina +5, Guts +5
Bakushin, Now and Forever
- Option 1: Speed +10
- Option 2: Guts +5, Wisdom +5
- Option 3: Power +10
Together with Someone Important
- Option 1: Guts +10
- Option 2: Speed +5, Stamina +5
The Speed King
- Option 1: Power +5, Wisdom +5
- Option 2: Stamina +10
These are all the choices you will come across in the Sakura Bakushin O event in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Try to maximize her Speed and Stamina stats, as these will make her more efficient during races. Prioritize Wisdom as well to use her skills better.
