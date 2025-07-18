All Nice Nature event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Umamusume: Pretty Derby's Nice Nature is a medium- to long-distance racer. Just like all the other characters, you can train Nice Nature and boost her stats to your liking. However, based on her base stats, it's best to train her to win more long-distance and medium-distance races. This would most certainly require more stamina.
This article will go over all the Nice Nature event choices and their impacts on the character in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Umamusume: Pretty Derby Nice Nature event choices and effects
You can train your Uma girls in the game by participating in various training events. During these events, you will be given choices, mostly via dialogue options. Each choice has a different outcome and results in the boosting of separate stats such as power, wit, stamina, speed, and more.
Since Nice Nature is best at long-distance and mid-distance races, you can do well by prioritizing her Power, Speed, and Stamina stats.
Here are the event choices and outcomes you will witness for Nice Nature in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Rainy-Day Fun
- Option 1 (Top): Wisdom +10
- Option 2 (Bottom): Energy -10, Stamina +10, Guts +10
Not My Style
- Option 1: Energy +5, Mood +1
- Option 2: Speed +5, Power +5
Whirlwind Advice
- Option 1: Studious hint +1
- Option 2: Speed +5, Stamina +5, Power +5
A Little Can’t Hurt
- Option 1: Energy +10, Skill points +5
- Option 2: Energy +30 and Skill points +10, or Energy +30, Skill points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, and you receive the Slow Metabolism status
Nature and Her Tired Trainer
- Option 1: Power +20
- Option 2: Stamina +20
Bittersweet Sparkle
- Option 1: Power +20
- Option 2: Speed +20
Festive Colors
- Option 1: Guts +20 and the possibility to get Charming status
- Option 2: Stamina +20 and the possibility to get Charming status
A Phone Call from Mom
- Option 1: Stamina +10
- Option 2: Speed +10
Once in a While
- Option 1: Stamina +5, Guts +5
- Option 2: Stamina +5, Power +5
Bittersweet Twilight
- Option 1: Speed +10
- Option 2: Guts +10
- Option 3: Wisdom +10
Snapshot of Emotions
- Option 1: Speed +10
- Option 2: Power +10
Let’s Watch the Fish
- Option 1: Guts +10
- Option 2: Speed +10
These were all the event choices you will face while training Nice Nature in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Train her according to her base traits, and also focus on Support Cards to win as many races as possible.
