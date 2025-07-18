  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All Nice Nature event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

All Nice Nature event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 18, 2025 12:49 GMT
All Nice Nature event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Event choices guide for Nice Nature in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby's Nice Nature is a medium- to long-distance racer. Just like all the other characters, you can train Nice Nature and boost her stats to your liking. However, based on her base stats, it's best to train her to win more long-distance and medium-distance races. This would most certainly require more stamina.

Ad

This article will go over all the Nice Nature event choices and their impacts on the character in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Nice Nature event choices and effects

Nice Nature&#039;s in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)
Nice Nature's in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

You can train your Uma girls in the game by participating in various training events. During these events, you will be given choices, mostly via dialogue options. Each choice has a different outcome and results in the boosting of separate stats such as power, wit, stamina, speed, and more.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since Nice Nature is best at long-distance and mid-distance races, you can do well by prioritizing her Power, Speed, and Stamina stats.

Here are the event choices and outcomes you will witness for Nice Nature in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Rainy-Day Fun

  • Option 1 (Top): Wisdom +10
  • Option 2 (Bottom): Energy -10, Stamina +10, Guts +10

Not My Style

  • Option 1: Energy +5, Mood +1
  • Option 2: Speed +5, Power +5

Whirlwind Advice

  • Option 1: Studious hint +1
  • Option 2: Speed +5, Stamina +5, Power +5

A Little Can’t Hurt

Ad
  • Option 1: Energy +10, Skill points +5
  • Option 2: Energy +30 and Skill points +10, or Energy +30, Skill points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, and you receive the Slow Metabolism status

Nature and Her Tired Trainer

  • Option 1: Power +20
  • Option 2: Stamina +20

Bittersweet Sparkle

  • Option 1: Power +20
  • Option 2: Speed +20

Festive Colors

  • Option 1: Guts +20 and the possibility to get Charming status
  • Option 2: Stamina +20 and the possibility to get Charming status

A Phone Call from Mom

  • Option 1: Stamina +10
  • Option 2: Speed +10

Once in a While

  • Option 1: Stamina +5, Guts +5
  • Option 2: Stamina +5, Power +5
Ad

Bittersweet Twilight

  • Option 1: Speed +10
  • Option 2: Guts +10
  • Option 3: Wisdom +10

Snapshot of Emotions

  • Option 1: Speed +10
  • Option 2: Power +10

Let’s Watch the Fish

  • Option 1: Guts +10
  • Option 2: Speed +10

These were all the event choices you will face while training Nice Nature in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Train her according to her base traits, and also focus on Support Cards to win as many races as possible.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications