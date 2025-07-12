Best Nice Nature build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Nice Nature is among the many horse girls you can choose in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. The game's roguelite career mode will see you manage a racer. Thus, it is up to you to provide the right training and improve her. This process also includes knowing which stat to prioritize and which support to train with. Preparing a good build will help you win races consistently.
This article provides information for creating the strongest Nice Nature build.
Creating the best Nice Nature build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Nice Nature is a Late Surger that works best in medium-distance races. Her unique skill activates when she is in third position or lower during the final stretches of the game. Thus, you need to create a build that can keep her in the pack until she picks up speed in the end.
Build strategy
- Prioritize bringing the friendship meters of Supports to the orange color. This will provide you with different buffs when training with them again.
- Participate in G1 races to meet fanbase requirements.
- Unlock the rainbow drills before Summer Camp.
- Try to avoid resting unless absolutely necessary.
Stats
Primary stats
Here are the stats you need to focus on:
- Build Speed to 800+.
- Keep Power at 600 minimum.
Secondary stats
Stamina is an equally important stat. However, if you've got Support Cards and Legacy Picks that provide Stamina-replenishing skills, then you can be a little infrequent in updating it.
- Keep Stamina at 600+ for medium-distance races and 800+ for long-distance ones.
- Keep Wits at 400 minimum to prevent her from making mistakes.
- Guts holds the least priority. Build it to 300+.
Support Card Layout
- 2 Speed
- 1 Stamina
- 1 Power
- 1 Wit
- 1 Guest
Best skills
Make sure to target skills that can:
- Recover Stamina
- Increase the probability of Skill activation
- Improve Positioning
Some recommended skills are Tempo Up, Swinging Maestro, and Green Corner.
That concludes the Nice Nature build for Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
