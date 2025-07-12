Best Nice Nature build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Nice Nature is among the many horse girls you can choose in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. The game's roguelite career mode will see you manage a racer. Thus, it is up to you to provide the right training and improve her. This process also includes knowing which stat to prioritize and which support to train with. Preparing a good build will help you win races consistently.

This article provides information for creating the strongest Nice Nature build.

Creating the best Nice Nature build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Nice Nature in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Nice Nature is a Late Surger that works best in medium-distance races. Her unique skill activates when she is in third position or lower during the final stretches of the game. Thus, you need to create a build that can keep her in the pack until she picks up speed in the end.

Build strategy

Prioritize bringing the friendship meters of Supports to the orange color. This will provide you with different buffs when training with them again.

Participate in G1 races to meet fanbase requirements.

Unlock the rainbow drills before Summer Camp.

Try to avoid resting unless absolutely necessary.

Stats

Primary stats

Here are the stats you need to focus on:

Build Speed to 800+.

to 800+. Keep Power at 600 minimum.

Secondary stats

Stamina is an equally important stat. However, if you've got Support Cards and Legacy Picks that provide Stamina-replenishing skills, then you can be a little infrequent in updating it.

Keep Stamina at 600+ for medium-distance races and 800+ for long-distance ones.

at 600+ for medium-distance races and 800+ for long-distance ones. Keep Wits at 400 minimum to prevent her from making mistakes.

at 400 minimum to prevent her from making mistakes. Guts holds the least priority. Build it to 300+.

Support Card Layout

2 Speed

1 Stamina

1 Power

1 Wit

1 Guest

Best skills

Make sure to target skills that can:

Recover Stamina

Increase the probability of Skill activation

Improve Positioning

Some recommended skills are Tempo Up, Swinging Maestro, and Green Corner.

That concludes the Nice Nature build for Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

