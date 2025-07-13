Umamusume: Pretty Derby Support Card tier list (July 2025)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby has taken the internet by storm, thanks to its quirky concept of horse racing but with anime-inspired female characters. The game has consistently remained a top performer in the Steam Global Charts, and some of the biggest streamers have been playing it as well. If you are new to the game, knowing the best cards beforehand could give you a major edge and save a lot of time.
On that note, here are the best Support Cards in Umamusume: Pretty Derby ranked from best to worst.
Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.
Umamusume: Pretty Derby Support Cards ranked from best to worst
Here's a breakdown of each tier:
- S-tier: These Support Cards are currently the best in the game.
- A-tier: Support Cards with great potential, but a few downsides.
- B-tier: Decent, but nowhere close to the best ones.
- C-tier: The weakest and least recommended ones in the current meta.
While the game has hundreds of unique Support Cards, this tier list focuses on the most favored and commonly unlocked cards in the current meta. Here's our Umamusume: Pretty Derby Support Cards tier list for July 2025:
S tier
Support Cards such as Super Creek, Fine Motion, Vodka, Seiun Sky, El Condor Pasa, Haru Urara, Aoi Kiryuin, Silence Suzuka, Biko Pegasus, and Marvelous Sunday offer top-tier stats, powerful event skills, and exceptional synergy. They can dominate multiple types of races, which makes them essential for a serious trainer.
A tier
This category includes Tazuna Hayakawa, Grass Wonder, Tokai Teio, Sakura Bakushin O, Mayano Top Gun, Ines Fujin, Daitaku Helios, Agnes Tachyon, Manhattan Cafe, Sweep Tosho, and Special Week for their strong stats and valuable skills. They are great to pick if you don't have S-tier cards.
B tier
Support Cards, like Gold City, Biwa Hayahide, Daiwa Scarlet, Winning Ticket, Oguri Cap, and Smart Falcon, can fill gaps in your deck but lack flexibility and effectiveness in every situation.
C tier
The cards in this tier are totally niche and provide moderate benefits. Cards such as Air Shakur, Gold Ship, King Halo, Eishin Flash, Narita Taishin, and Yukino Bijin are usable, but they don’t offer any standout stats at all.
D tier
Cards such as Nice Nature, Mejiro Dober, Mejiro Ryan, Rice Shower, and Nishino Flower are some of the worst ones in the game. They have the least impactful skills and lack any strong stat boosts.
That concludes the Umamusume: Pretty Derby Support Cards tier list for July 2025. Note that this tier list is meant for general reference. Some Support Cards might work better or worse depending on personal preference.
