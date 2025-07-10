Umamusume: Pretty Derby Scouting explained

The Scouting system in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a feature that allows you to claim the Umamusume. In this game, you have to train and upgrade the stats and skills of the horsegirls so they are prepared to face the competition in races. Here, Scouting is similar to a gacha system, where you must spend in-game currency to obtain characters and Support Cards.

This article explains how players can Scout in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

What is Scouting in Umamusume: Pretty Derby?

As mentioned, Scouting in Umamusume: Pretty Derby works like a gacha system, where you can use Carat (a premium in-game currency) to unlock characters and items. The in-game currency can be earned or bought from the shop. You can then perform a Scout on a banner, which is a time-limited event featuring specific horsegirls or Support Cards with slightly higher drop rates compared to non-featured items.

Scouting results in the game (Image via Cygames/YouTube@TGimlet)

After obtaining a trainee Umashume with the Scout banner, you will also receive Umamusume Star Pieces. The trainee exchange points provide an alternative way to unlock the Star Pieces. Any trainee Umamusume featured in this banner will appear in future Pretty Derby Scout banners. If you receive an Umamusume that you already have in your collection, it will be converted into a Goddess Statue.

How to Scout characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Scouting in the game (Image via Cygames/YouTube@TGimlet)

Here's how you can Scout characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

Click on the Scout button from the main menu. Two options will appear: Pretty Derby Scout and Support Card Scout. Click on Pretty Serby Scout and check the banner for details. Look for Drop rates and duration. If you are new to the game, then go for the Head Start Scout, which will give a guaranteed 3-star Umamusume. Select the amount — a single pull costs 150 Carats, and a 10-pull costs 1500 Carats. Confirm your pull and then wait for the animation to end, which will display the results and the obtained character.

Newbies have the option to reroll, which allows you to get a new pull and a chance to get a three-star character card. Your focus should be on banners that are on the top of the meta or any time-limited Umamusume. If you don't have the required amount of Carats, you can earn them by completing daily and weekly missions. This currency is scarce and could take some time to accumulate.

That covers everything there is to know about Scouting in this game. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and updates.

