How to complete the Osaka Hai race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Osaka Hai race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby shows up during March of your third year. It’s a G1-tier Medium race on a Turf track and requires 20,000 fans to enter. This is one of those mid-to-late game events that checks if your training has been on track. If your stats are solid and your Support Card choices have been smart, you’ll clear it without too much trouble.

The race is set on the Hanshin track, runs 2000 meters clockwise, and takes place on a sunny spring day. With 16 total participants, you’ll need to rely on your runner’s Speed and Stamina stats for this one. Naturally, characters suited to Medium-distance Turf races have the best chance of coming out on top here.

Requirements and details of the Osaka Hai race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Osaka Hai race details (Image via Cygames)

Best characters to use for the Osaka Hai race

You want characters who are reliable on Medium tracks with good, Turf-friendly stats. A few stand out for this event:

Biwa Hayahide : She is good for Turf runs and performs well as a Late Surger or Pace Chaser. Once her support friendships are leveled, her stat gains during training improve and help her stay competitive in races like this.

: She is good for Turf runs and performs well as a Late Surger or Pace Chaser. Once her support friendships are leveled, her stat gains during training improve and help her stay competitive in races like this. Mihono Bourbon : She works best as a Front Runner. She gets a speed and stamina boost at the final stretch, which pairs nicely with Osaka Hai’s layout. Be sure to train the Power and Stamina stats together, since Medium races still demand endurance.

: She works best as a Front Runner. She gets a speed and stamina boost at the final stretch, which pairs nicely with Osaka Hai’s layout. Be sure to train the Power and Stamina stats together, since Medium races still demand endurance. Daiwa Scarlet : She is naturally strong at Medium and Mile distances. Build her with Pace Chaser in mind for Osaka Hai, and keep her Speed and Power stats high throughout training.

: She is naturally strong at Medium and Mile distances. Build her with Pace Chaser in mind for Osaka Hai, and keep her Speed and Power stats high throughout training. Special Week : Known for her strong stamina scaling and mid-race speed boosts, Special Week can easily hold position in Medium races and push ahead in the final segment.

: Known for her strong stamina scaling and mid-race speed boosts, Special Week can easily hold position in Medium races and push ahead in the final segment. Gold Ship : She is somewhat more unpredictable but delivers powerful mid-to-late race surges. Her overtaking ability gives her an edge in crowded situations.

: She is somewhat more unpredictable but delivers powerful mid-to-late race surges. Her overtaking ability gives her an edge in crowded situations. Mejiro McQueen : While primarily known for her Long race capabilities, McQueen's balanced Speed, Stamina, and Guts stats make her versatile enough for Osaka Hai if properly trained.

: While primarily known for her Long race capabilities, McQueen's balanced Speed, Stamina, and Guts stats make her versatile enough for Osaka Hai if properly trained. Silence Suzuka: Suzuka is best suited for Mile races, but with the right build, she can also perform well on Medium tracks. Just keep her Stamina stat balanced to support her Front Runner style.

Best stats and race skills for the Osaka Hai race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Osaka Hai isn’t overly long, but it’s not short either — Stamina matters just as much as Speed here. Front Runners can rely on early pacing, but those with the Late Surger and Pace Chaser styles will need a healthy Power stat to move through the field. If you’re running position-based skills, Wit helps trigger those at the right time.

Rewards for winning the Osaka Hai race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Winning the Osaka Hai race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby will reward you with a mix of fixed and random items. These help with progression and further training goals:

Guaranteed rewards:

Medium Distance Shoes

Monies

Osaka Hai Winner’s Sash

Random rewards:

5x Carats

Support Points

1x Goddess Statue

You’ll also gain a significant increase of about 13,500 fans if you secure 1st place, while second place gives you around 5,400 fans, and third place provides 3,375 fans. This is important for unlocking bigger events later in your playthrough.

That covers everything you need to know to clear the Osaka Hai race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

