If you’re preparing for long-distance races likeTenno Sho in Umamusume Pretty Derby, building Mayano Top Gun the right way can make a big difference. She’s a strong Late Surger with natural stamina growth, making her a great choice for endurance-based runs, but she needs specific training to perform well consistently.

Here is the best Mayano Top Gun build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and represent the author's views, and will be updated once more information is available.

How to train Mayano Top Gun in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Top Gun is also good in Arima Kinen (Image via Cyagames)

Start by managing her training schedule. Only rest when her condition is in the red; otherwise, rely on Friend cards to recover energy. Building bond levels early helps unlock key stats and support bonuses. Use Summer Camp to boost Speed and Power as much as possible, as these two stats will play a major role in her later races.

Also, don’t skip too many races. You’ll need to hit 60,000 fans by February of Year 3 to unlock her upgraded potential, so plan your race calendar with that in mind.

Stats for Mayano Top Gun in Umamusume Pretty Derby

1) Primary stats

Mayano doesn’t have a built-in Speed bonus, so you’ll need to raise that manually. Aim to get her Speed to 1100 or higher, and include two or three Speed cards in your support deck. Speed is essential to help her break away in the final stretch.

Power is the next focus. Push it past 1000, using at least one or two Power cards in your loadout. This gives her a stronger finish, especially in packed races where she needs to push through the field.

2) Secondary stats

Start working on Stamina. Since Mayano Top Gun has a +20% Stamina growth, she already has a strong base here, but you should still train the stat enough to get it to 900 or more, especially if you're aiming for longer races like Tenno Sho which stretches over 3200 meters.

3) Other stats

Wit and Guts aren’t critical, but one slot for either can help round out her skill pool or provide extra consistency, depending on your route.

Support card loadout and skills for Mayano Top Gun

Upgrade the stats for a better result (Image via Cyagames)

For Mayano Top Gun, there are two practical support card setups depending on how you want to balance her build. The standard layout includes 2 Speed, 2 Power, 1 Stamina, and 1 Friend card, giving you a solid mix of offensive and endurance scaling.

Alternatively, you can try a setup with 3 Speed, 1 Stamina, 1 Power, and 1 Wit or Guts card. If you’re going with a three-speed card build, you can swap the Wit card for another Stamina card if you need extra endurance. Thanks to her Stamina growth, this won’t slow you down too much in training. Prioritize sessions with Rainbow or Friendship bonuses to level key stats efficiently.

Recommended skills for long races

To perform well as a Pace Chaser or Late Surger, Mayano needs a mix of maneuvering and Stamina-recovery skills. These options work well with her racing style and stat distribution:

Go with the Flow

Homestretch Haste

Straightaway Acceleration

Professor of Curvature

Swinging Maestro

Gourmand

If you don’t have access to all of these, replace them with similar skills that fit her running style and trigger conditions. The key is ensuring that the skills are applicable in the races you're targeting.

With the right stat focus, support card balance, and race-aligned skills, Mayano Top Gun can be a reliable and strong option for long-distance races in Umamusume Pretty Derby. She might need a bit of extra training attention early on, but once she’s set up properly, she can handle even the toughest tracks with ease.

