How to complete Tenno Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Tenno Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby takes place during May of your third year in Career Mode. It’s a long-distance G1 event that demands solid prep and a strong build. You’ll need at least 20,000 fans to enter, so if you’re short, it’s best to pick up a few smaller races beforehand. This one stretches over 3200 meters, and if you’re aiming for a clean path toward URA Finals, finishing well here can make a big difference.

This race is held at the Kyoto Racecourse, featuring 18 runners on a Turf track that goes right. It typically plays out on a sunny spring day, so there aren’t any unusual weather conditions to worry about. Just make sure your runner has enough Stamina points and the right pacing strategy for Long races, as this one will test both.

Requirements and details of the Tenno Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Tenno Sho race details (Image via Cygames)

Best characters to use for the Tenno Sho race

Success in the Tenno Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby mostly depends on using characters who handle Long races well. A few solid options include:

Mayano Top Gun : She fits right into races like Tenno Sho thanks to her Stamina-focused stats and Late Surger style. You may need to take a more hands-on approach with her during training, but with a bit of care, she turns into a dependable pick for Long races.

: She fits right into races like Tenno Sho thanks to her Stamina-focused stats and Late Surger style. You may need to take a more hands-on approach with her during training, but with a bit of care, she turns into a dependable pick for Long races. Rice Shower : While she already performs well as a Pace Chaser, she starts off weak in Speed and Power. Those are the two areas you’ll want to build up early if you plan on using her for the Tenno Sho. Once prepped right, she holds her own in Long races like this one.

: While she already performs well as a Pace Chaser, she starts off weak in Speed and Power. Those are the two areas you’ll want to build up early if you plan on using her for the Tenno Sho. Once prepped right, she holds her own in Long races like this one. Gold Ship : Built for endurance, Ship gets natural boosts in both Stamina (+20%) and Power (+10%), and her skill Anchors Aweigh! gives her a speed boost during the middle of the race. All of this makes her perfect for maintaining momentum across all 3200 meters.

: Built for endurance, Ship gets natural boosts in both Stamina (+20%) and Power (+10%), and her skill Anchors Aweigh! gives her a speed boost during the middle of the race. All of this makes her perfect for maintaining momentum across all 3200 meters. Super Creek : She is a good balance pick who works in both Medium and Long races. She’s more of a support-heavy runner and needs proper training, but if handled right, she can perform reliably here.

: She is a good balance pick who works in both Medium and Long races. She’s more of a support-heavy runner and needs proper training, but if handled right, she can perform reliably here. Nice Nature: While this runner needs a specific setup to shine, her unique skill triggers late in the race if she enters the final corner in third or worse. She’s not the easiest pick, but with the right build, she finishes strong when it counts.

Best stats and race skills for the Tenno Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

For this race, your top priority should be the Speed and Stamina stats. Both are critical to lasting the entire run and still having enough push for the final stretch. After that, look to boost Power and Wit depending on your runner’s style. In terms of skills, stick to the ones that match the race’s layout and conditions:

Spring Runner

Sunny Days

Long Straightaways

Swinging Maestro

Standard Distance

Having a few of these active can give your runner better flow and help avoid stamina drops near the end.

Rewards for winning the Tenno Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Finishing the Tenno Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby earns you both fixed and chance-based rewards. And if you come in first, you’ll pick up 15,000 fans.

Guaranteed rewards:

Long Distance Shoes

Tenno Sho Winner’s Sash

Money

Support Points

Random rewards:

5x Carats

Goddess Statue

Extra Support Points

That’s everything you need to know to complete the Tenno Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

