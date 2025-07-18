How to complete Japanese Derby Race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Japanese Derby Race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is one of the most crucial G1 events during your Classic (second) year, usually scheduled for late May. It’s not just any mid-game race — it’s the Tokyo Yushun, a prestigious turf race that puts your Medium-distance builds to the test. You’ll need a minimum of 6,000 fans to qualify, and landing a top-five finish here is essential if you're planning to stay on track for the URA Finals.

This one takes place at the Tokyo racetrack, covering 2,400 meters of daytime turf under sunny conditions. It’s a left-turning (counterclockwise) course with up to 18 participants, so expect heavy traffic and tight competition.

Requirements and details for the Japanese Derby race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Japanese Derby race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Best characters to use for the Japanese Derby race

If you're prepping for the Japanese Derby, Medium-distance aptitude (A rank) is your number one priority. Some horse girls stand out thanks to their builds and skillsets that sync well with this track. Here is the list:

Tokai Teio : A reliable choice for this race. She benefits from +20% Speed and +10% Stamina and has a powerful unique skill called Certain Victory, which activates while overtaking near the front. Her stamina-saving and recovery-focused build makes her very consistent across long events like the Derby.

A reliable choice for this race. She benefits from +20% Speed and +10% Stamina and has a powerful unique skill called Certain Victory, which activates while overtaking near the front. Her stamina-saving and recovery-focused build makes her very consistent across long events like the Derby. Symboli Rudolf : Known for her strong Wit and Stamina stats, Rudolf works well as a Late Surger or Pace Chaser. Even if your stat progression is not perfect, she can maintain strong results thanks to her stability-focused kit.

: Known for her strong Wit and Stamina stats, Rudolf works well as a Late Surger or Pace Chaser. Even if your stat progression is not perfect, she can maintain strong results thanks to her stability-focused kit. Special Week : Offers +20% Speed and +10% Power, with a skill that triggers during overtakes. Her ability to push forward during the mid or late sections helps in tight races like this.

: Offers +20% Speed and +10% Power, with a skill that triggers during overtakes. Her ability to push forward during the mid or late sections helps in tight races like this. Silence Suzuka : Often used in Mile races, but her Medium aptitude and front-running style can also perform well in the Derby if you keep her Speed and Stamina balanced. She needs some early support and consistent race participation to get the best out of her.

: Often used in Mile races, but her Medium aptitude and front-running style can also perform well in the Derby if you keep her Speed and Stamina balanced. She needs some early support and consistent race participation to get the best out of her. Mejiro McQueen: A balanced option with boosts to Speed, Stamina, and Guts. Her skill activates under pressure and gives her a clean chance to recover and overtake, which is useful when surrounded late in the race.

Recommended stats and race skills

There are no fixed thresholds for stats, but you should focus heavily on Speed, followed by Stamina and Power. Wit becomes more useful if your build relies on good positioning or recovery.

For race skills, you can consider:

Tokyo Racecourse

Sunny Days

Medium Straightaways

Swinging Maestro

These skills are consistent choices and increase your chances of securing a top finish without overloading your build.

Rewards for the Japanese Derby race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Finishing the Japanese Derby Race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby gets you a mix of guaranteed and random rewards. Here’s what you can walk away with:

Guaranteed rewards:

Medium Distance Shoes

Japanese Derby Winner’s Garland

Money

Support Points

Random rewards:

5x Carats

Additional Support Points

Goddess Statue

You’ll also gain a boost in fans finishing first, which grants 20,000, with slightly fewer points for lower placements.

That wraps up everything you need to know about the Japanese Derby Race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

