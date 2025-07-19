If you’re focusing on long-distance races in Umamusume Pretty Derby, going for the best Super Creek build makes a lot of sense. She’s built for endurance events, with a strong Stamina growth and solid recovery skills. But to make her competitive, you must plan your training and support cards carefully, especially if you want consistent results across the board.

Ad

On that note, here is the best Super Creek build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and represent the author's views, and will be updated once more information is available.

How to train Super Creek in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Super Creek's about and more (Image via Cygames)

Super Creek isn’t the type of runner who takes the lead early or relies purely on speed to win. She performs best when trained for consistency, holding a steady pace, recovering when needed, and making a strong push near the end. It’s generally better to avoid investing too heavily in Guts for her setup.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Umamusume Pretty Derby celebrates #1 on Steam milestone: How to claim the Carats giveaway rewards

Stats for Super Creek in Umamusume Pretty Derby

1) Primary stats

The most important stat to raise first is Speed. Even though Super Creek is known for her stamina, she’ll lag during key moments without enough speed. Aim to reach at least 1000 Speed, and to make that possible, include two Speed-based support cards in your setup.

Ad

Once that’s in place, raise her Power to about 800. This gives her better performance during the final stretch, where a small boost in power often makes the difference between third place and a win.

2) Secondary stats

After getting Speed and Power to a good level, turn your focus to Stamina. Since she already has a natural bonus in Stamina and recovery-focused traits, you should raise it to around 900 or higher so she can last through long-distance races.

Ad

3) Other stats

Wit should sit around 400, so her skills activate more reliably and her positioning stays on track. Guts can stay a bit lower — about 350 is enough to help with close finishes without taking away too much training time from your key stats.

Support card loadout and skills

Super Creek's stats (Image via Cygames)

A well-balanced support card setup is crucial to unlocking Creek's full potential in long-distance races. A strong layout would be three Speed, one Wit, one Power, and one Friend support card. This build helps you grow Speed quickly, while giving room for minor gains in Wit and Power. The Friend support card enables you to build bond levels and unlock events, and the single Power card keeps her closing burst from falling short.

Ad

Recommended skills for long races

Creek benefits most from skills that help her stay consistent and save stamina during the race. Some of the most effective ones include:

Go with the Flow

Straightaway Acceleration

Homestretch Haste

Straightaway Recovery

Gourmand

Swinging Maestro

These aren’t the only skills you can go with; just ensure any alternatives are easy to activate and fit the track conditions she’s running. You don’t need to force anything too specific; stick to reliable skills that give her breathing room when the pace picks up.

Ad

That’s everything you need to know about setting up the best Super Creek build in Umamusume Pretty Derby. For more articles on the game, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.