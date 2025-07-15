Mihono Bourbon event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Mihono Bourbon is one of the many characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby that you can train. She is said to have an emotionless and robotic personality, which is why she is nicknamed “Cyborg.” When you play through her career mode, you will get various event choices that will help you shape her stats to best utilize her skills if you make the right choices.

Ad

That said, here are all the Mihono Bourbon event choices that you will face while playing her career mode. This article will help you understand which dialog choices you must make depending on their consequences.

All Mihono Bourbon event choices in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Mihono has many event choices in her career (Image via Cygames)

When you play through Mihono Bourbon's career, you will be presented with many dialogue choices during special events. These events are there to flesh out her story and personality. As such, the different dialog choices you make during these events will give her bonus stats accordingly.

Ad

Trending

While there are no correct choices set in stone, learning about each choice’s outcome will better prepare you to target stats you wish to increase. Here are the outcomes of all Mihono Bourbon event choices:

1) Operation: Execute Orders

Top option: Stamina +10

Bottom option: Power +10

2) Brutal Training

Top option: Energy -5, Power +5/+20, Skill Points +5/+10

Bottom option: Energy +5

3) Operation: Extra Classes

Top option: Energy +10, Mood +1

Bottom option: Wits +10

4) The Perfect Dessert

Top option: Energy +10, Skill Points +5

Ad

Bottom option: Energy +30, Skill Points +10, or Energy +30, Skill Points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, Slow Metabolism status effect

5) Operation: Excursion Trouble

Top option: Stamina +10, Skill Points +15

Bottom option: Wet Conditions Hint +1

6) Trail of Light

Top option: Speed +20

Bottom option: Guts +20

7) Smiles are Contagious

Top option: Stamina +20

Bottom option: Guts +20

8) Who to Count On

Top option: Wisdom +20

Bottom option: Power +20

Also read - Best Mihono Bourbon build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

All Mihono Bourbon date event choices in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Mihono has many interesting date options (Image via Cygames)

Just like her career events, all Mihono Bourbon date events present you with similar dialog choices where each choice can increase different stats. The outcomes of these choices are:

Ad

1) Let’s Make Memories

Top option: Speed +10

Bottom option: Guts +10

2) Bourbon’s Challenge?

Top option: Power +10

Bottom option: Wits +10

3) You’re Irreplaceable to Me

Top option: Stamina +10

Middle option: Speed +10

Bottom option: Power+10

4) Operation: Dance Fever

Top option: Stamina +5, Guts +5

Bottom option: Stamina +5, Wits +5

5) Operation: Festival Fun

Top option: Power +10

Bottom option: Stamina +5, Guts +5

For more Umamusume: Pretty Derby guides, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.