Mihono Bourbon event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Mihono Bourbon is one of the many characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby that you can train. She is said to have an emotionless and robotic personality, which is why she is nicknamed “Cyborg.” When you play through her career mode, you will get various event choices that will help you shape her stats to best utilize her skills if you make the right choices.
That said, here are all the Mihono Bourbon event choices that you will face while playing her career mode. This article will help you understand which dialog choices you must make depending on their consequences.
All Mihono Bourbon event choices in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
When you play through Mihono Bourbon's career, you will be presented with many dialogue choices during special events. These events are there to flesh out her story and personality. As such, the different dialog choices you make during these events will give her bonus stats accordingly.
While there are no correct choices set in stone, learning about each choice’s outcome will better prepare you to target stats you wish to increase. Here are the outcomes of all Mihono Bourbon event choices:
1) Operation: Execute Orders
Top option: Stamina +10
Bottom option: Power +10
2) Brutal Training
Top option: Energy -5, Power +5/+20, Skill Points +5/+10
Bottom option: Energy +5
3) Operation: Extra Classes
Top option: Energy +10, Mood +1
Bottom option: Wits +10
4) The Perfect Dessert
Top option: Energy +10, Skill Points +5
Bottom option: Energy +30, Skill Points +10, or Energy +30, Skill Points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, Slow Metabolism status effect
5) Operation: Excursion Trouble
Top option: Stamina +10, Skill Points +15
Bottom option: Wet Conditions Hint +1
6) Trail of Light
Top option: Speed +20
Bottom option: Guts +20
7) Smiles are Contagious
Top option: Stamina +20
Bottom option: Guts +20
8) Who to Count On
Top option: Wisdom +20
Bottom option: Power +20
All Mihono Bourbon date event choices in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Just like her career events, all Mihono Bourbon date events present you with similar dialog choices where each choice can increase different stats. The outcomes of these choices are:
1) Let’s Make Memories
Top option: Speed +10
Bottom option: Guts +10
2) Bourbon’s Challenge?
Top option: Power +10
Bottom option: Wits +10
3) You’re Irreplaceable to Me
Top option: Stamina +10
Middle option: Speed +10
Bottom option: Power+10
4) Operation: Dance Fever
Top option: Stamina +5, Guts +5
Bottom option: Stamina +5, Wits +5
5) Operation: Festival Fun
Top option: Power +10
Bottom option: Stamina +5, Guts +5
