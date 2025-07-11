Best Mihono Bourbon build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Mihono Bourbon in Umamusume: Pretty Derby thrives as a Front Runner, excelling at leading from the start and maintaining that position throughout the race. Her signature ability also gives her a crucial speed and stamina boost during the final stretch.

This article will walk you through how to create the best build for Mihono Bourbon in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Mihono Bourbon build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Before you start training Mihono Bourbon, your first priority should be choosing Support Cards that complement her strengths. She gets a natural 20% bonus to Stamina and 10% to Power, making both stats easier to build.

That said, you’ll still need to focus on Power, since she’ll rely heavily on Stamina to stay in front during the final stages of longer races. A solid support lineup will make a big difference in how well she performs across her career.

She is a powerful Front Runner in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

During training, aim to build up friendships with all your Support Card characters and try to max them out within the first 20 days. Once maxed, they’ll provide bonus stats and reduced energy costs during training, giving Mihono a big advantage.

Best stats

Mihono’s primary focus should be Speed. As a Front Runner, high Speed is a necessity for staying ahead and maintaining her lead throughout the race. Stamina is the next priority after Speed because she'll need enough Stamina to maintain her lead to the finish line.

Unlike Late Surgers or Mid Pacers, this Umamusume doesn’t benefit from many Stamina recovery skills, so it’s crucial to build them up through training.

Best Support Cards

When choosing Support Cards for Mihono Bourbon, stick to just two core stats. For best results, go with a loadout of 4 Speed cards and 2 Stamina cards to build on her strengths and maintain consistent stat growth.

Best skills

Skills are crucial for helping Mihono maintain the lead during races. Focus on unlocking abilities that boost her stability and pace as a Front Runner. Prioritize the following skills during your career runs:

Concentration

Unshakable Stance

Escape Artist

Greed for Speed

With the right setup, Mihono Bourbon becomes a top-tier Front Runner who can dominate long races with consistent speed and stamina.

