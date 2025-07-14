Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a cheerful and determined Dirt track runner known for her unwavering optimism and “never give up” attitude. While her base stats are among the lowest in the game, she can become a competitive racer if trained with care. As her trainer, your job is to guide her from her humble beginnings to victory in the URA Finals.

Ad

What makes training Haru a challenge is her reliance on events to improve her performance. These events present choices that directly influence her stats, energy, and mood and sometimes even add status conditions. Making the right decisions at the right time can help her overcome her limitations and turn into a true dark horse.

To help you get the most out of her run, here’s a full breakdown of all Haru Urara event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Ad

Trending

Haru Urara event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Here are all the important events, the decisions you can make about them, and the results you can expect from each one.

Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

The Final boss!

Ad

Haru imagines herself battling a final boss in a fantasy scenario.

Top option: +10 Energy and +5 Skill Points

Bottom option: +30 Energy and +10 Skill Points

Picking the first choice gets you a safe and steady boost. The bottom option is risky but can be worthwhile if you’re willing to deal with the potential debuff.

Looking for Something Important

Haru is searching for a sentimental item she lost.

Top option: -10 Energy and +20 Guts

Ad

Bottom option: +10 Stamina

If energy levels are stable, the top option gives a great Guts boost. Otherwise, the stamina recovery is a safer choice.

Arm-Wrestling Contest

Haru gets into a playful arm-wrestling challenge.

Top option: +10 Wisdom

Bottom option: +10 Power

This is a basic stat tradeoff. Pick what your current build needs, more race control (Wisdom) or raw strength (Power).

Sand Training!

Haru trains on the beach to improve her stamina.

Top option: +10 Guts and +15 Skill Points

Ad

Bottom option: +15 Energy

A great event for building up skill points. Choose based on whether you need to prep for more training (energy) or stack more late-race bursts (guts).

The Racewear I Love

Haru tries on her favorite outfit for motivation.

Top option: +20 Speed

Bottom option: +20 Power

Choose Speed to help her overall race performance or Power if you’re focusing on short-distance finishes.

Pair Interview!

Haru gets interviewed alongside another Umamusume.

Ad

Top option: +20 Power

Bottom option: +20 Stamina

Both choices provide valuable stat boosts. Pick Power for short races and stamina for anything over a mile.

Tug of War Tournament

Haru joins a friendly sports festival.

Top option: +20 Guts

Bottom option: +20 Speed

Speed is always useful, but Guts can be powerful for late-race performance. Pick based on your race focus.

Read more: Best Silence Suzuka build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

A Little Detour!

Ad

You and Haru take a break during a rest day.

Top option: +30 Skill Points

Bottom option: +10 Stamina

The top choice is great for unlocking more race skills. Choose the bottom option if stamina is running low.

Parks Are Fun!

Haru spends the day exploring an amusement park.

Top option: +10 Speed

Bottom option: +10 Power

This is a light but useful event. Choose depending on which stat you want to top off.

Secret Day Off Plan

Ad

Haru surprises you with a secret outing.

Top option: +10 Speed

Middle option: +10 Power

Bottom option: +10 Wisdom

A nice triple-option event. Pick whatever stat you need based on your current focus.

So Cool!

Haru admires something inspiring during a date.

Top option: +30 Skill Points

Bottom option: +10 Wisdom

The skill points are a solid choice, especially mid-run when unlocking key abilities. Wisdom is helpful if she’s struggling with pacing.

Forgot to Eat

Ad

Haru realizes she skipped a meal due to excitement.

Top option: +10 Guts

Bottom option: +10 Stamina

Another basic stat event. Go for Guts if you're prepping for sprint-heavy races or stamina for longer ones.

With the right event choices, even a horse girl with a rocky start like Haru Urara can become a force to be reckoned with in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Also read: Best Vodka build guide in Pretty Derby

For more articles on Umamusume: Pretty Derby, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.