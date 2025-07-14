Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a cheerful and determined Dirt track runner known for her unwavering optimism and “never give up” attitude. While her base stats are among the lowest in the game, she can become a competitive racer if trained with care. As her trainer, your job is to guide her from her humble beginnings to victory in the URA Finals.
What makes training Haru a challenge is her reliance on events to improve her performance. These events present choices that directly influence her stats, energy, and mood and sometimes even add status conditions. Making the right decisions at the right time can help her overcome her limitations and turn into a true dark horse.
To help you get the most out of her run, here’s a full breakdown of all Haru Urara event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Haru Urara event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Here are all the important events, the decisions you can make about them, and the results you can expect from each one.
The Final boss!
Haru imagines herself battling a final boss in a fantasy scenario.
Top option: +10 Energy and +5 Skill Points
Bottom option: +30 Energy and +10 Skill Points
Picking the first choice gets you a safe and steady boost. The bottom option is risky but can be worthwhile if you’re willing to deal with the potential debuff.
Looking for Something Important
Haru is searching for a sentimental item she lost.
Top option: -10 Energy and +20 Guts
Bottom option: +10 Stamina
If energy levels are stable, the top option gives a great Guts boost. Otherwise, the stamina recovery is a safer choice.
Arm-Wrestling Contest
Haru gets into a playful arm-wrestling challenge.
Top option: +10 Wisdom
Bottom option: +10 Power
This is a basic stat tradeoff. Pick what your current build needs, more race control (Wisdom) or raw strength (Power).
Sand Training!
Haru trains on the beach to improve her stamina.
Top option: +10 Guts and +15 Skill Points
Bottom option: +15 Energy
A great event for building up skill points. Choose based on whether you need to prep for more training (energy) or stack more late-race bursts (guts).
The Racewear I Love
Haru tries on her favorite outfit for motivation.
Top option: +20 Speed
Bottom option: +20 Power
Choose Speed to help her overall race performance or Power if you’re focusing on short-distance finishes.
Pair Interview!
Haru gets interviewed alongside another Umamusume.
Top option: +20 Power
Bottom option: +20 Stamina
Both choices provide valuable stat boosts. Pick Power for short races and stamina for anything over a mile.
Tug of War Tournament
Haru joins a friendly sports festival.
Top option: +20 Guts
Bottom option: +20 Speed
Speed is always useful, but Guts can be powerful for late-race performance. Pick based on your race focus.
A Little Detour!
You and Haru take a break during a rest day.
Top option: +30 Skill Points
Bottom option: +10 Stamina
The top choice is great for unlocking more race skills. Choose the bottom option if stamina is running low.
Parks Are Fun!
Haru spends the day exploring an amusement park.
Top option: +10 Speed
Bottom option: +10 Power
This is a light but useful event. Choose depending on which stat you want to top off.
Secret Day Off Plan
Haru surprises you with a secret outing.
Top option: +10 Speed
Middle option: +10 Power
Bottom option: +10 Wisdom
A nice triple-option event. Pick whatever stat you need based on your current focus.
So Cool!
Haru admires something inspiring during a date.
Top option: +30 Skill Points
Bottom option: +10 Wisdom
The skill points are a solid choice, especially mid-run when unlocking key abilities. Wisdom is helpful if she’s struggling with pacing.
Forgot to Eat
Haru realizes she skipped a meal due to excitement.
Top option: +10 Guts
Bottom option: +10 Stamina
Another basic stat event. Go for Guts if you're prepping for sprint-heavy races or stamina for longer ones.
With the right event choices, even a horse girl with a rocky start like Haru Urara can become a force to be reckoned with in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
