All Umas have a signature racewear in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. These are special outfits or skins that you can unlock for each character in this game. As a free-to-play player, you can easily unlock these special outfits by simply playing this game and completing certain objectives in the game’s career mode. You can also unlock them by pulling the same character multiple times.
To learn how to unlock signature racewear in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, this article will explain how to unlock and equip them.
How to acquire signature racewear in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Getting signature racewear for a character isn’t as difficult as many people say it is. While it mostly depends on trying your luck in the game’s gacha system, you can get them for free if you know what to do, even as a free-to-play player.
You can unlock signature racewear in Umamusume: Pretty Derby by enhancing the star level of a character to 3-star. While you can get lucky and get a 3-star character directly from banner pulls, you can also enhance a 1-star character to 3-star to unlock their unique outfits.
To do so, you will need to get more Star Pieces in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. These are unique resources you can get by getting the same character multiple times using the gacha/scouting system. When you unlock copies of the same character, you will get their Goddess Statues, which you can then trade in the in-game shop to get Star Pieces.
Once you have enough Star Pieces of a particular character, you can enhance their Star Level. However, note that the Star Piece requirements will increase for each Star Level increase. Here are the Star Piece requirements at each star level:
- 1-star to 2-star: 50
- 2-star to 3-star: 150
- 3-star to 4-star: 350
- 4-star to 5-star: 650
To enhance your Uma’s star level, here’s what you must do:
- Go to the Enhance tab on the homescreen.
- Click on Trainee.
- Click on Star Unlock.
Finally, select the Umamusume you wish to enhance and then click on Star Unlock.
How to equip signature racewear in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Once you have a 3-Star Character, you can equip their signature racewear in Umamusume: Pretty Derby by following these steps:
- Go to the Enhance tab on the homescreen.
- Click on Trainee.
- Click on the second Trainee tab that appears.
- Select the Umamusume whose outfit you wish to change.
- Click on the green book icon located at the top-right corner of the screen.
- Click on the outfit icon that appears near the legs of the Umamusume.
Once you click on the outfit icon, you will get to select any outfit of that character you have unlocked. The third outfit will be the signature racewear. That’s all you need to do to get Umamusume: Pretty Derby signature outfits and equip them.
