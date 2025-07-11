How to obtain Star Pieces in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and utilize them

Star Pieces in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are one of the most important resources in this game. These are unique resources that belong separately to each character in this game. For example, characters like Silence Suzuka will have Silence Suzuka Star Pieces as a unique resource. However, many players get confused when they find these rare pieces, since they don’t understand how to utilize them.

This article will explain in detail what Star Pieces in Umamusume Pretty Derby do and how to obtain them.

What are Star Pieces in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, and what do you do with them?

Star Pieces in Umamusume: Pretty Derby help you level up trainees (Image via Cygames)

Star Pieces in Umamusume Pretty Derby are important resources you can use to increase the Star Level of your trainees. Increasing the star level increases the character’s stats, making them better in the Career and PvP Team Trial modes. Using Star Pieces is the only way to increase their Star Levels permanently.

Along with increasing their stats, you will also unlock new skills for your trainees to make them more powerful in certain stages of each race. Doing so lets you pass them down when you use them as Legacies for your newer characters. As such, it will help you build better teams down the line.

Additionally, when you max out an Umamusume at 3 stars, you will unlock a new costume for them for free, which is a nice incentive for taking the time to do so. You can also use extra Star Points after maxing characters to trade them for Clovers. You can then exchange them for Scout Tickets and Monies in the Shop.

How to get new Star Pieces in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

1) Pull the same character multiple times

Get the same character to gain Star Pieces in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

When you go to Scout new trainees to try your luck with its gacha mechanics, you will often end up pulling the same character multiple times. When you do so, you will be rewarded with their Statues every time. You can then trade these Statues in the Shop to get Star Pieces in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

2) Legend races

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Legends Race helps you get Star Points (Image via Cygames)

If you go to the Events tab, you will see the option to participate in various Legend races. These are limited-time events where you will face off against a specific character. If you win, you get the Star Points of the same trainee. Since these races can be challenging for newcomers, we recommend using fully-upgraded Umamusumes to increase your chances of winning.

3) The Shop

Star Pieces in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can appear as Daily Deals in the Shop, which open after completing three non-Career races. You can buy them using Monies. However, you are capped at getting a maximum of three such deals per day.

4) Trade Friend Points and Club Points

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Friend Points help you get many rewards (Image via Cygames)

If you play Team Trials, you can earn Friend Points after winning matches. You can then trade them in the Shop for Star Points. You can also get Friend Points by lending your Veterans and Supporters to other players as Legacies. Thus, engaging with your friends and racing with them will help you earn Star Pieces in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

5) Trade Club Points

You can also trade in Club Points, which you can earn by borrowing Umamusume as Legacies from others in your Club, and vice versa. As such, it helps to be socially active in this game and join Clubs to team up with others to gain more Star Pieces in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

