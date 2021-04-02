New Cyber Bunny bundle in Free Fire: Everything to know

Bundles and various cosmetic items have become a big draw for the players in Garena Free Fire. Usually, users can purchase the most exclusive ones from the store or obtain them via various events.

The developers have added the new Cyber Bunny Bundle, and it is available at the Treasure Vault event. This article provides the players with a guide on how to obtain this exclusive bundle.

Obtaining Cyber Bunny Bundle from Treasure Vault event in Garena Free Fire

During the event, players will have to make spins to acquire the exclusive Cyber Bunny Bundle. Players will be able to collect the rewards from April 2 to April 8, 2021.

The following is a complete list of rewards that are up for grabs:

Cyber Bunny Bundle

Purple Wings backpack

Wiggle Walk emote

Cube fragment

Weapon Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Bounty Token Playcard (3d)

100x Universal Fragments

Pet Food

Users have the option of two spins:

Normal spin: In this case, the prizes will be drawn from the pool of nine rewards. Hence, users are guaranteed to obtain the grand prize within nine spins.

Super spin: In this case, the prizes will be drawn from three rewards only. Hence, it will require the players to have fewer spins to collect all three items.

Once a reward has been obtained, it will be grayed out and will not be repeated, thereby increasing the overall chance of receiving all the items.

Subsequently, the number of diamonds required for making the spins will also increase.

How to access the event in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to access the event in Free Fire and obtain the bundle:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon located on the screen’s right side.

Press the Calendar icon

Step 2: Navigate through the ‘News’ tab and click on the ‘Treasure Vault’ section.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Go To’ button. Choose the required spin option.

Click on the Go To option

