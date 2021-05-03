Emotes are unique aspects of Free Fire and are used by players for communicating on the battlefield. Events are regularly added to Free Fire, offering players numerous items, including emotes.

Recently, the Emote Party event was introduced into the game by the developers. It has a wide array of legendary and rare emotes that players can get their hands on.

This article provides users with a guide about the event and lists out the rewards.

New Emote Party event in Free Fire: List of legendary emotes and other rewards revealed

List of legendary emotes and other rewards

Here are the rewards of the event:

Grand prizes (Legendary emotes)

More Practice

Doggie

Tea Time

Eat My Dust

Booyah!

Normal prizes

LOL

Kongfu

Death Glare

Party Dance

Shake it Up

Wiggle Walk

Shake with me

Moon Flip

Threaten

Dangerous Game

Baby Shark

Provoke

Hello!

Applause

Dab

Arm Wave

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Great Plunder Groza Box

Carrot-Nator AN94 Box

Master of Minds Gun Box

Justice Fighter Gun Box

Victory Wings Gun Box

Pharaoh Gun Box

Shark Attack Gun Box

Endless Oblivion Badge

50x Universal Fragment

Pet Foot

Gold Royale Voucher

Summon Airdrop

About the event

Emote Party commenced on April 29th in Free Fire

The Emote Party event commenced in Free Fire back on April 29th and will conclude on May 5th. It features five legendary emotes and several other rewards, and the exact specifics have been mentioned above.

Players must shell out the in-game currency, diamonds, to draw the items at random. There are two types of draws, i.e., Normal and Super. They cost 19 and 199 diamonds, respectively, and the latter guarantees the reward being an emote.

Users will also receive the “More Practice” emote on their fifth Super Draw. Simultaneously, they will procure a legendary emote after every fifth draw.

They can follow the steps given below to access the event:

Step 1: Players have to open Free Fire and click on the “Calendar” icon, which is on the right side.

Step 2: Next, users should navigate to the event tab and press on the “Emote Party” tab.

Press the "GO TO" button

Step 3: They must click on the “GO TO” button and choose the required draw.

