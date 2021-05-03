Emotes are unique aspects of Free Fire and are used by players for communicating on the battlefield. Events are regularly added to Free Fire, offering players numerous items, including emotes.
Recently, the Emote Party event was introduced into the game by the developers. It has a wide array of legendary and rare emotes that players can get their hands on.
This article provides users with a guide about the event and lists out the rewards.
New Emote Party event in Free Fire: List of legendary emotes and other rewards revealed
List of legendary emotes and other rewards
Here are the rewards of the event:
Grand prizes (Legendary emotes)
- More Practice
- Doggie
- Tea Time
- Eat My Dust
- Booyah!
Normal prizes
- LOL
- Kongfu
- Death Glare
- Party Dance
- Shake it Up
- Wiggle Walk
- Shake with me
- Moon Flip
- Threaten
- Dangerous Game
- Baby Shark
- Provoke
- Hello!
- Applause
- Dab
- Arm Wave
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Great Plunder Groza Box
- Carrot-Nator AN94 Box
- Master of Minds Gun Box
- Justice Fighter Gun Box
- Victory Wings Gun Box
- Pharaoh Gun Box
- Shark Attack Gun Box
- Endless Oblivion Badge
- 50x Universal Fragment
- Pet Foot
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Summon Airdrop
About the event
The Emote Party event commenced in Free Fire back on April 29th and will conclude on May 5th. It features five legendary emotes and several other rewards, and the exact specifics have been mentioned above.
Players must shell out the in-game currency, diamonds, to draw the items at random. There are two types of draws, i.e., Normal and Super. They cost 19 and 199 diamonds, respectively, and the latter guarantees the reward being an emote.
Users will also receive the “More Practice” emote on their fifth Super Draw. Simultaneously, they will procure a legendary emote after every fifth draw.
They can follow the steps given below to access the event:
Step 1: Players have to open Free Fire and click on the “Calendar” icon, which is on the right side.
Step 2: Next, users should navigate to the event tab and press on the “Emote Party” tab.
Step 3: They must click on the “GO TO” button and choose the required draw.
