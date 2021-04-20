New League of Legends Prime Gaming loot available once again

The new League of Legends Prime Gaming loot is available once again for players keen to get their hands on some mystery skins.

For those unaware, Twitch Prime Gaming has an initiative that helps League of Legends players get their hands on some exciting mystery skin shards every ten days.

As the opportunity to avail the exclusive offer comes and goes, players looking forward to getting their hands on a skin will need to be on top of their game and cash in on the opportunity once it’s available.

However, the skin shards they receive will be completely random and players will not get to choose which champion shard they want. This means that they could get the shard of a champion skin that they already have.

Once a League of Legends player gets a champion shard, they will need to invest the appropriate amount of Orange Essence, an in-game currency, to permanently unlock the cosmetic.

Time for a new rotation of Mystery Skin Shards for @LeagueofLegends! Unlock the 1st shard for free with your #PrimeGaming benefits for a limited time 📢👑 https://t.co/psM4HoiZGZ pic.twitter.com/TyF8lJZ3vz — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) April 8, 2021

If the outfit from the skin shard is already present, or if the skin shard is not something that the player wants, then it can be sold for Orange Essence or re-rolled with two other champion skin shards to unlock a permanent one.

How to avail Prime Gaming loot for League of Legends

Here is an easy step-by-step process to follow for those who are not familiar with the process of getting free mystery League of Legends skin shards from Prime Gaming. Players should:

Connect their Twitch accounts to an Amazon Prime account on the official website

Connect their Riot Games accounts to the Twitch account

Head to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page and claim their reward

Then, log into League of Legends and check their Loot tab

A Mystery Skin Shard should be automatically added

League of Legends players who are yet to avail of this Prime Gaming benefit can do so right now. The next set of rewards skins will be made available on April 29th, which will be the final one for the month.

Fortunately, League of Legends developers and Amazon Prime are partnering for 24 more skins that players can cash in between now and January 2022.

Look at the time ⏲️👈



Grab your free Epic Wildcard in @PlayRuneterra with #PrimeGaming and let us know which card you unlocked in the comments below 👑 https://t.co/2mLhwPPdN2 pic.twitter.com/recBDIdjrR — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) April 9, 2021

League of Legends is not the only Riot Games IP that players can cash in on their Prime benefits. For Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics as well, Prime provides enthusiasts with a lot of in-game loot.