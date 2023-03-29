New Planechase cards revealed for Magic: The Gathering March of the Machine expansion - Jund, Theros, and more

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming March of the Machine expansion is going to contain some incredible cards, including some new Planechase ones. These cards represent a variety of planes that exist in the MTG universe. While they are only likely a small sampling of what is on the way, several very interesting options have been revealed.

Planechase is a multiplayer format that has been abandoned for years by Wizards of the Coast, so fans are incredibly excited to see what else is in store. This article will feature what gamers can expect in Planechase when Magic: The Gathering’s next expansion goes live. However, the cards mentioned in this piece are not all the planes coming to the Commander format, either.

What Planechase cards were revealed for the March of the Machine set of Magic: The Gathering?

Planechase originally featured oversized horizontal cards, each of which represented a plane within the Magic: The Gathering multiverse. In it, each player has a small deck of Planechase items, some of which have abilities while others take players to new worlds. We recently covered the initial announcement of this game mode's return, but now fans know more about MTG's expansion and its upcoming cards.

Among the items revealed for March of the Machine were Nyx (Theros), Jund (Alara), Panopticon (Mirrodin), and Esper (Alara). We’ll go over each card’s special abilities below. These cards have a wide variety of useful abilities that fit the realm and expansion that they initially came from.

Jund

Jund in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Type: Plane - Alara

Plane - Alara Planeswalk ability: Whenever a player casts a creature spell that’s black, red, or green, it gains Devour 5. When this creature enters play, its controller may sacrifice any number of creatures. The creature enters the battlefield with five times that many +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever a player casts a creature spell that’s black, red, or green, it gains Devour 5. When this creature enters play, its controller may sacrifice any number of creatures. The creature enters the battlefield with five times that many +1/+1 counters on it. Chaos ability: Whenever chaos ensues, create two 1/1 red Goblin Creature Tokens.

Jund, in particular, is going to be a lot of fun for fans of these enormous creatures. You can make some absolutely monstrous entities, especially if you use creature tokens. With this card, you could easily devastate players with massive, unstoppable monsters.

Panopticon

Panopticon in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Type: Plane - Mirrodin

Plane - Mirrodin Planeswalk ability: When you Planeswalk to Panopticon, draw a card.

When you Planeswalk to Panopticon, draw a card. Passive ability: At the beginning of your draw step, draw an additional card.

At the beginning of your draw step, draw an additional card. Chaos ability: Whenever chaos ensues, draw a card.

Panopticon really sort of speaks for itself. You’re going to draw piles of cards, but so is everyone else. This could really work for virtually every deck. There’s almost never a bad time to draw an extra card or two.

Esper

Esper in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Type: Plane - Alara

Plane - Alara Planeswalk ability: Artifact spells cost 1 less to cast.

Artifact spells cost 1 less to cast. Chaos ability: When chaos ensues, creatures you control that are white, blue, and/or black become artifacts in addition to their other types until the end of the turn. Then each artifact entity you control gains vigilance, menace, and Lifelink until the turn's end.

Esper could easily become a game-ender if you have plenty of Esper-colored artifact creatures. Using Vigilance, Menace, and Lifelink all at one time is either going to end a game or put you back into a more winnable situation.

Nyx

Nyx in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Type: Plane - Theros

Plane - Theros Planeswalk ability: Nontoken creatures are enchantments in addition to their other types.

Nontoken creatures are enchantments in addition to their other types. Passive ability: Constellation: Whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, you gain one life.

Constellation: Whenever an enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, you gain one life. Chaos ability: Whenever chaos ensues, choose a color. Add an amount of mana of that hue equal to your devotion to that color.

Theros is home to powerful enchantment creatures, so turning all of your non-token creatures into enchantments could make certain decks overwhelming forces of nature. White/Green decks would get a lot to love with this Planechase card, but so could many others.

March of the Machine is coming to Magic: The Gathering on April 21, 2023, and with this expansion, these powerful new Planechase cards will arrive for Commander.

Poll : 0 votes