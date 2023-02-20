Magic: The Gathering's March of the Machine expansion reveals incredible team-up Commander creatures

Magic: The Gathering’s Commander setting is going to get some amazing cards in the March of the Machine expansion. What makes these cards interesting is that they pair up two classic MTG legendary creatures and put them on one card.

This has produced some wonderful results for a wide variety of Magic: The Gathering decks. These Commanders will feature the typings of both cards, and abilities that may feel or look similar to the two different cards, put together in unique ways. The question is - Which ones have been revealed?

Three incredible new Commander cards revealed for Magic: The Gathering’s March of the Machine expansion

A trio of these new Commanders were revealed during MTG Philly this weekend. All the names on the March of the Machine Commander cards are likely going to be familiar to long-time Magic: The Gathering fans. Here’s what has been shown off so far.

Goro-Goro and Satoru in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Goro-Goro and Satoru

Mana Value: UBR

UBR Type: Legendary Creature - Goblin Human

Legendary Creature - Goblin Human Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 3 power, 4 toughness

3 power, 4 toughness Passive Ability: Whenever one or more creatures you control that entered that battlefield deal combat damage to a player, create a 5/5 red Dragon Spirit creature token with flying.

Whenever one or more creatures you control that entered that battlefield deal combat damage to a player, create a 5/5 red Dragon Spirit creature token with flying. First Ability: 1R: Creatures you control gain haste until end of turn

The ability to grant all of your creatures Haste is nothing to sneeze at in Magic: The Gathering, especially at this cost. On a deck with token generation, you could easily slam someone with some 1/1 tokens, and then suddenly have a game-winning army of 5/5 flyers.

Katilda and Lier in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Katilda and Lier

Mana Value: GWU

GWU Type: Legendary Creature - Human

Legendary Creature - Human Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 3 power, 3 toughness

3 power, 3 toughness Passive Ability: Whenever you cast a Human spell, target instant or sorcery card in your graveyard gains flashback until end of turn. The flashback cost is equal to its mana cost.

Katilda and Lier's ability can be used in several fascinating ways. You can get your reanimation spells back or simply use your humans to pull your mana ramp, or fetch cards back to use a second time.

When you flashback a spell, it’s exiled afterward, but at least you get more bang for your buck in your Magic: The Gathering decks. Since this Commander also only costs three mana, you can potentially start getting value out of it quickly.

Slimefoot and Squee in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Slimefoot and Squee

Mana Value: BRG

BRG Type: Legendary Creature - Fungus Goblin

Legendary Creature - Fungus Goblin Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Stats: 3 power, 3 toughness

3 power, 3 toughness Passive Ability: Whenever Slimefoot and Squee enters the battlefield or attacks, create a 1/1 green Saproling creature token

Whenever Slimefoot and Squee enters the battlefield or attacks, create a 1/1 green Saproling creature token First Ability: 1BRG, Sacrifice a Saproling: Return Slimefoot and Squee and up to one other target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

Now, this has to be my favorite of the three revealed. Squee’s ability to never die, combined with Slimefoot being able to conjure up Saprolings is not to be underestimated. These two cards combine here to make an amazing singular entity for March of the Machine.

As long as you have four mana, you can bring Slimefoot and Squee back, alongside an extra creature. No need to pay the extra Commander cost for it. I’m a huge fan of this card and I’m hoping that it will become a viable deckleader for Black/Red/Green decks in the future.

These cards will be available when March of the Machine goes live, on April 21, 2023. This expansion will round out the interplanar war that Elesh Norn has kicked off.

