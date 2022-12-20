Magic: The Gathering's March of the Machine Epilogue Booster packs feature only five cards

More often than not, Magic: The Gathering players can look to Amazon regarding potentially new products. The digital storefront showed off a few MTG products for the post-Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion. While several products were revealed, the most interesting one is the “Epilogue Booster Box.”

This Magic: The Gathering product is far different from anything we’ve ever seen from Wizards of the Coast. This is the first time we’ve seen a miniset or booster pack smaller than normal.

What are Epilogue Packs in Magic: The Gathering’s March of the Machine: The Aftermath?

March of the Machine is a Magic: The Gathering set that will wrap up the Phyrexian story arc. Beginning with Dominaria United and ending with March of the Machine: The Aftermath, it will tie up storyline loose ends to prepare for whatever comes next. In this story, Elesh Norn wants to bring the power of Phyrexia to the entire multiverse, but the remaining planeswalkers will rise to stop her.

Slated to launch on April 21, 2023, March of the Machine: The Aftermath will tie things up and have quite a few products attached. The Epilogue Pack is the most interesting and comes in a box that only features 120 cards. Currently scheduled for $119, it will come with 24 booster packs.

However, what’s strange about these is that they come with five instead of 15 cards in a booster pack. In these packs, 1-3 cards will be Rare or higher, and 2-4 cards will be Uncommon. There will be no Commons in this booster box.

However, these packs also have a guaranteed foil and Showcase card. While it is nice to get 120 cards for about 120 dollars, some are worried this will become a trend in the future. According to Amazon, there’s also a smaller, more familiar bundle of these Epilogue Boosters.

According to the digital storefront, there’s a Magic: The Gathering March of the Machine: The Aftermath Bundle: Epilogue Edition. That might be the most cumbersome title in all of MTG history. It will come with the following items.

8 March of the Machine: The Aftermath Epilogue Boosters

1 Traditional Foil Alt-Art Promo Card

40 Basic Land Cards (20 Foil + 20 nonfoil)

Spindown life counter + Special Card Storage Box

Unfortunately, these Epilogue Boosters will likely be just five cards per pack, but this collection will run for $45 like the other bundles of previous expansions. This particular collection will likely be a Standard set as well, but interestingly, there won’t be any traditional Draft boosters.

March of the Machine: The Aftermath will only have Collector Boosters and Epilogue Boosters. The Collector Booster box will be priced at $240 and comes with 12 packs (72 cards total). These packs will contain six cards per piece and one foil token, but four cards in the pack will be Rare or higher.

It's worth noting that these prices and bits of information on Magic: The Gathering products could change. So far, they have only been revealed by Amazon with placeholder images.

